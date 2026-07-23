Mark Ballas Posts Hilarious Video of ‘Proof Derek Hough Is a Messy House Guest’

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Derek Hough and Mark Ballas have a unique friendship that spans decades. But even into their 40s, the men aren’t above teasing one another online.

As the pair prepares for their upcoming fall projects, Derek Hough is getting his revenge on his friend after a previous prank. Check out the video and see where this ongoing prank war between the dancers could go from here.

Derek Hough Gets Revenge on Mark Ballas After the Infamous Office Prank

“The Next Pro” judge Mark Ballas is currently in his second run in “Chicago” on Broadway. Fans have been flocking to the Big Apple for a chance to see him on the stage again. During this run, his best friend, Derek Hough, came to see him in action.

However, the “Dancing With the Stars” head judge proved to be a bit of a messy house guest. Ballas and Hough lived together for years as children while they were honing their professional dancing skills.

“So @derekhough came to see me in @chicagomusical but at what cost??” Mark Ballas uploaded a hilarious video on Instagram. “He left a mess. Bed not made, coconut water & protein smoothie bottles not thrown away, pillows on the ground, lolly pop rapper inches away from the trash, TOILET SEAT UP!!! I’ve been dealing with the BS FOR 30 YEARS!!!!!! 🙄😩😳🤣🤣🤣”

In the video, “The Next Pro” judge frantically runs around his guest room, pretending to be flabbergasted and disgusted at the mess his friend left.

“Office Revenge 😂” Derek Hough simply commented, referencing a recent video where Mark Ballas took over his workspace.

“Always the protein milk,” Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough, wrote.

“Not the sucker wrapper literally 3 inches from the trash can 🤣🤣” Derek’s wife, Hayley, laughed.

In general, fans agreed that Mark Ballas deserved the mess after the havoc he wreaked in Derek Hough’s office. In the end, viewers loved seeing the professionals engage in hilarious pranks.

The Professional Dancer Hilariously Took Over Derek Hough’s Office

Earlier in July, Mark Ballas took over Derek Hough’s workspace while the latter was on tour.

“@markballas is here to play… in @derekhough’s office 👀🤣” ExtraTV captioned the chaotic Instagram video. In the clip, Ballas rearranges the furniture in the most obnoxious ways and eventually walks off with Hough’s Emmys. He ultimately put his own name on the door, throwing Derek Hough’s name away.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge called Mark Ballas a “pirate,” before jokingly demanding he return the Emmys.

“How dare you mess with the office I designed, built, and installed while pregnant 🤣” Hayley Erbert Hough laughed in the comments.

Derek Hough returns as the head judge when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns to ABC this fall. It’s unknown whether or not Mark Ballas will return as a pro dancer, but for now, fans can see him serve as a judge on new episodes of “The Next Pro.”

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” puts out new episodes each Monday night at 8 p.m. on the network.



