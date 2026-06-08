Rachel Zegler Stuns in Plunging Dress on the Tony Award Red Carpet

Rachel Zegler turned heads at the 2026 Tony Awards in a plunging gown. The actress is in attendance at this year’s ceremony as a presenter and performer.

On Sunday, June 7, the 24-year-old singer and actress took to the red carpet in a brown gown with a neckline which dipped down to gather at the waist. The gown was a custom Michael Kors based on FW26. On her arm, Rachel brought the perfect date, her mother, Gina!



Pink is hosting the 75th annual Tony Awards live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She opened the show with a remix of “Lady Marmalade”, which featured over 70 Broadway performers and paid tribute to that year’s nominees and season’s shows.

Rachel Zegler Is Set To Perform At Tony Awards

The “West Side Story” actress is set to deliver a special tribute to “A Chorus Line” at tonight’s Tony Awards ceremony.

The “Snow White” star was among the announced performers and presenters slated to appear during the 79th Annual Tony Awards alongside Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Scherzinger and Sting.

The broadcast will also feature musical performances from “The Lost Boys”, “Schmigadoon!”, “Titaníque”, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”, “Ragtime” and “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”.

Tony winner and musical theater icon Leslie Odom, Jr. is expected to perform “Without You” from “Rent” during the In Memoriam segment, as that show celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Rachel Zegler Will Return To Broadway Next Year

Rachel Zegler’s reign as Eva Peron isn’t ending anytime soon. The Olivier-winning performer will reprise her performance in Jamie Lloyd’s viral revival of Evita when the production transfers to Broadway in spring 2027.

The revival played to a sold-out crowd at London’s Palladium. It became one of the year’s most-talked about cultural events thanks to its stripped-down staging, outside balcony scene and Zegler’s star-making performance as Argentina’s former first lady.

Sadly, New Yorkers will not get to see Zegler belt out “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from outside on the balcony. Andrew Lloyd Webber previously told USA Today that a Broadway run would not include that particular moment, as “something awful could happen” in New York City.

The New Jersey native, who made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet in 2024, is delighted to return home: “Performing Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brilliant show in London was a dream come true, but being able to partner once again with Jamie to bring Evita to Broadway is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Zegler said in a statement, per Variety.