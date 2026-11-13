Ryan Paevey Stars In Two Christmas Movies This Year: Take A Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek

The 2026 holiday season is shaping up to be a big one for fans of former Hallmark Channel hunk Ryan Paevey.

After taking a two-year hiatus from Hollywood, Paevey is making a TV comeback in a big way, with not one but two different Christmas movies for Great American Family.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look

First up for Paevey is “Christmas at Moose Lake,” which finds Paevey co-starring with Britt Robertson, Kevin Dillon and Natasha Henstridge.

Ahead of the premiere, GAF shared a video on social meda offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the new holiday film.

“Alyssa Dawson (Robertson), a New York-based professional, returns to her family’s lake house for Christmas following a recent breakup, only to find herself navigating unresolved grief, evolving family ties, and the pull of long-held traditions,” notes the movie’s synopsis.

“As her dad (Dillon) cautiously steps into a new chapter with Donna (Henstridge), Alyssa must reconcile the past with the promise of what lies ahead. When she reconnects with Sean (Paevey) — a thoughtful visitor with a meaningful connection to her history – a misplaced engagement ring sets off a heartfelt journey that leads Alyssa back to what matters most: love, belonging, and the courage to embrace new beginnings,” the synopsis adds.

“It’s another one of those [movies where] I grew up in a small town. She grew up in a small town,” Paevey told Us Weekly of the movie.

“[There’s] world famous hot chocolate. My dad runs the shop. There’s a lot of sweet holiday memories,” he added. “[There’s a] little Christmas tree farm tie-in, little lumberjack tie-in. Dad makes hot chocolate. It was a really, really sweet film.”

“Christmas at Moose Lake” premieres on Great American Pure Flix Thursday, November 19, before debuting on Great American Family and GFAM+ Saturday, November 21.

More Ryan Paevey In Store

Great American Family The Christmas Ornament Library

That’s not the only Christmas movie from Paevey this season. Arriving early next months is a second one, “The Christmas Ornament Library,” co-starring Merritt Patterson

“When a librarian and a newspaper reporter discover a hidden room filled with generations of Christmas ornaments, their quest to reunite each keepsake with its family revives a beloved tradition and reveals the stories that bind the community together,” states the logline.

“It’s a really really charming story. I really like it,” Paevey said of “The Christmas Ornament Library.”

“There’s some good comedic wit in there. I like the treasure hunt element. The mystery one-on-one element to it a little bit,” he added.

As Paevey explained, it’s not just the “treasure hunt element” that drives the plot, but also the characters’ desire to ensure the town’s long-standing holiday tradition doesn’t vanish.

“We begin to return some of these ornaments to their original owners. We gather some more of the story. We learn more about [the man who started it]. We track him down,” Paevey said.

“All kinds of adventures and hijinks ensue, and I feel like I’ve got this story that’s going to not only help Alice, the fundraiser of the library, but also maybe save my career,” he added.

“The Christmas Ornament Library,” will debut Thursday, December 3 on Great American Pure Flix, and will then air Saturday, December 5 on Great American Family and GFAM+.