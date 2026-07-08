Greg Olsen Starstruck Meeting Tom Cruise at Taylor Swift Wedding

More and more guests at the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding are coming forward about the big event surrounded by star-studded names. Former NFL tight end and current broadcaster Greg Olsen was in attendance at the big day and said it was a whirlwind. Especially meeting Tom Cruise.

Olsen, calling it “the event of the century,” said everywhere you looked, there was someone famous — even waiting to use the facilities.

The Day of ‘The Event of the Century’

“Kara and I flew up to New York, had an awesome time at the Travis and Taylor wedding, saw a bunch of friends, caught up with a bunch of people from all over the place,” Olsen told People. “That was obviously a special, big event, incredible crowd of people. It’s hard to really put into words the people that you would see in line in the bathroom and people you would see in line at the bar.”

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 27: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs broadcaster Greg Olsen before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Olsen is no stranger to being around famous people. The wedding itself shows how much sports and entertainment crossover, but he truly felt out of place during some moments of the famed wedding at Madison Square Garden.

“Everybody was awesome. Everybody had a great time,” he continued. “The event was beyond amazing. And just really cool to get to connect with a lot of old friends and meet a lot of new people. So happy for them, happy for the two of them, appreciate the invite, and safe to say a couple days over Fourth of July to New York City for what very well could be the event of the century, was a pretty good few days.”

Greg Olsen’s Interaction with Tom Cruise

Olsen mentioned meeting the one-and-only Cruise amongst the estimated 1,000 guests. And he received a compliment from the legendary actor on something he was wearing.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, hey.’ He’s like, ‘Dude, I love your hat.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, man.’ Like, what? How nice is it to meet you, Tom Cruise?” Olsen said.

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Honoree Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Like, you’re walking out of the bathroom with Tom Cruise, and he goes out of his way to compliment your hat, and then you have a two or three-minute conversation amongst a million other people and athletes and entertainers and musicians, and everybody just kind of milling around,” Olsen said. “Their guards are down, and they’re just happy to connect, introduce themselves.”

Olsen was in disbelief.

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 18: (L-R) George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen speak on stage during the Tight Ends & Friends Concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

“How often do you anticipate Tom Cruise telling you he likes your hat, shaking his hand, walking out of the bathroom? I did wash my hands, thankfully, before I shook his hand. But that was kind of like a… ‘Did I just shoot the (expletive) with Tom Cruise?’”

It must have been a nice time for all of the A-listers to be able to truly enjoy an event without having to stress about the paparazzi.

Olsen stopped by an episode of “New Heights,” a podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason. He offered some advice ahead of the “I Do’s.” Just make sure he’s invited.

“Number one’s me. I mean, let’s just be honest,” Olsen said in January. “I just want to be clear here for anyone potentially getting married — I don’t say it, but there’s a lot of people sayin’ it — if you want it to be memorable and you want there to be great energy and great camaraderie and fellowship and moments, I’m at the top of that list.”





