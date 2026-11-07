Whoopi Goldberg Left Speechless After Joy Behar’s Spicy Confession on ‘The View’

Joy Behar has been sitting alongside Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” for two decades and counting, yet there are still hidden secrets to be unveiled between the longtime co-hosts.

Viewers discovered that during a recent episode of the daytime talk show when Behar unveiled a confession that left Goldberg at a loss for words.

Joy’s NFSW Admission Bowls Whoopi Over

It all began during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment, when the show’s co-hosts discussed parents who let their underage kids drink and engage in other once-forbidden activities under their roof. That segued into chatting about the time-honored teenage tradition of getting intimate in an automobile, which led Sara Haines to quip, “You’re more of a backseat girl, Joy.”

Behar took the bait, and did not hold back. “When I was doing it in a car, they didn’t have bucket seats, they had just a seat,” Behar confessed, which caused a speechless Goldberg to lower her head onto the desk.

“Those bucket seats ruined it for everybody,” Behar declared.

Retirement Is Off the Table

Despite being well past what has traditionally been considered retirement age, the 84-year-old Behar has bluntly stated she has no intention of packing it in any time soon as she celebrates three decades with “The View.”

One of the original co-hosts when legendary journalist Barbara Walters launched the show in 1997, Behar made her intentions clear during a recent interview with Vulture.

“It’s a pain in the [expletive] to be old,” she said, admitting one can only outrun Father Time for so long.

“I’m 84, but I have the brain of a 30-year-old and sometimes a 10-year-old, plus I look pretty good because I have Italian skin,” she added.

As she explained, returning each year for another season of “The View” had become ingrained in her over the years.

“It’s a habit, almost, returning every season,” she explained.

“It’s like school. You wouldn’t say to Picasso to stop painting. You can’t tell me to quit being funny,” Behar added.

However, in an interview with People commemorating the 30th season of “The View,” Behar admitted she was beginning to feel her age.

“It’s amazing! I’ve been on longer than Regis and longer than the Jolly Green Giant!” she joked

“I feel old, really old. I know I don’t look old, but I am,” she added.

Out of Commission

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Despite displaying the vigor of someone half her age, Behar suffered a painful injury during the early part of the 2027-28 season that forced her off the show for awhile.

As Sunny Hostin told viewers in the October 1 episode, Behar had injured herself after experiencing a fall.

“Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder,” Hostin said during the episode, telling fans that Behar was “recovering and will be back soon.”

In an earlier interview with USA Today, Behar revealed that she was experiencing dizzy spells, which may have been responsible for her fall.

“I walk, and I’m dizzy. Has anyone noticed, I walk like I’m drunk? I’m not drinking. I don’t drink,” she said.

“Between the Botox, the Ozempic and the acupuncture, I’m, like, full of needles, more than a drug addict,” the standup comic added.