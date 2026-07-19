Khloe Kardashian Honors Her Late Grandma MJ in Tearful Tribute: ‘Woven Into Who We Are’

Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, matriarch and fourth-generation Kardashian, may have gained her angel wings, but her home will forever be in her family’s hearts.

Following MJ’s passing on July 16, the Kardashian family has honored their one-of-a-kind grandma by sharing childhood photos and opening up about their favorite memories together.

On Sunday, July 19, Khloe Kardashian shared her tribute to MJ, who would often appear on episodes of their family’s reality TV shows, showing the world just how humorous, gentle, and special she was.

In Khloe’s Instagram post, she shared an array of photos with her grandma MJ dating all the way back to when the Good American mogul was a baby.

She also wrote a heartfelt message for MJ, sharing that seeing her own children experience life with their great-grandmother was a gift she’ll never be able to forget.

Khloe Kardashian Honors Her Late Grandma MJ

“My sweet MJ 🦋 Thank you for showing us that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter is healing, and that love is the greatest legacy we can leave behind. You lived so fully, so gracefully, and so beautifully. One of my greatest blessings will always be that my children knew their great-grandmother. That they experienced your hugs, your stories, your joy, and the incredible light you carried so effortlessly,” Khloe wrote.

“You taught us that love never leaves. It lives on in the family you built, the traditions we’ll continue, the stories we’ll tell, and every time we choose joy. Your love will forever be woven into who we are,” the 42-year-old continued. “Thank you for every lesson, every laugh, every embrace, and every piece of your heart you gave so freely. You were truly one of one.”

As Khloe ended her message to MJ, she asked her to “keep your promise” to tell her late dad, Robert Kardashian, how much she loves and misses him.

Khloe also joked about MJ’s go-to meal, wishing her happiness in Heaven as she watches over their family. “I know Heaven welcomed you with open arms, surrounded by everyone who has been waiting to see you again. And I know you kept your promise telling my daddy just how deeply we love him and how much we miss him,” Khloe wrote. “I know you’re happy having your coke, tuna sandwich and graham crackers with papa Harry while Karen dances around you. Until we meet again, my sweet MJ! I love you 🤍.”

Kris Jenner Honors Her Mom MJ

In Kris Jenner’s tribute for her late mom, she shared a similar sentiment to what Khloe said will live on past MJ’s death.

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us,” Kris wrote on Instagram. “There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.”

MJ was 91 years old at the time of her death.