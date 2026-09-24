Noah Kahan Joins ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Soundtrack

After sharing several teasers, folk-pop singer Noah Kahan confirmed he is joining “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” soundtrack. His single “Draw You Out” for the film releases on Oct. 2 and the full album releases on Nov. 13.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is the sixth and latest installment in the dystopian franchise, based on the books by Suzanne Collins. The film follows young Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games.

Noah Kahan Teases Project

While fans suspected Kahan would appear on the “Sunrise on the Reaping” soundtrack, he officially started teasing the project at the Emmys. On the red carpet, a reporter asked about his interest in working on a film soundtrack.

“We actually just had the opportunity to do so, which I’m really excited about,” Kahan shared.

He followed his comment by posting a mysterious teaser to his secondary TikTok account @thelastofthebugs. The video featured a meadow and chirping birds, both thematic symbols tied to the dystopian series.

When “The Sunrise on the Reaping” album titles were announced, fans spotted a title, “Draw You Out,” that matched lyrics Kahan posted to his X account at the end of August.

Kahan offered fans a snippet of the new song yesterday, sharing a post to social media with the caption “Ladybug, fly away home.”

The caption references a scene from “Sunrise on the Reaping,” giving fans the final confirmation they needed that Kahan would appear on the soundtrack.

Kahan Announces “Draw You Out.”

Kahan confirmed today that he would be joining the soundtrack for the next installment in “The Hunger Games” franchise.

Kahan co-wrote and produced the single, “Draw You Out” with The National’s Aaron Dessner. Dessner collaborated with Kahan on his most recent album “The Great Divide.” He also a frequent collaborator with Taylor Swift.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do and I am so grateful for the opportunity to write for this moving film, having adored the works of art by Suzanne Collins,” Kahan said in an Instagram post announcing the track. “I was already totally connected and inspired by the tragic yet hopeful story of Haymitch and Lenore Dove, and writing a song about the purpose, grief and perseverance through pain that they exemplify was an experience I’ll always be grateful for. This is an incredible film, and I am so honored to be a small part of it.”

The official social media account for the franchise also shared their own announcement.

“‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – The Album’ coming November 13th,” the caption said. “Hear the first song from Noah Kahan and pre-order the album on October 2nd.”

Fans can pre-save “Draw You Out” now on Spotify and Apple Music. They can also sign up for updates ahead of the album’s pre-order date on Oct. 2.

Fans React to Announcement

With Kahan being a beloved artist and a natural fit for the soundtrack, fans were excited to get confirmation he would be joining the project.

“i’m sorry noah kahan is the PERFECT choice for a haymitch abernathy movie, this will WRECK us,” a user posted to X.

“Give Noah Kahan his Best Original Song award right now,” another user said.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star Rachel Zegler extended her congratulations to Kahan on joining the franchise’s family.

“welcome to the covey noah kahan,” she replied to his Instagram post.