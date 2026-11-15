Travis Kelce Gets Injured During Game

Travis Kelce’s latest appearance on the football field took an unexpected turn after the Kansas City Chiefs star appeared to suffer an ankle injury during Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The tight end exited the Nov. 15 game after making his first catch, raising concerns about an issue with an ankle that was already tender.

Kelce caught a 23-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes before being tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams. The 37-year-old was slow to get back on his feet following the hit but managed to make his way to the sideline without assistance.

Kelce Later Was Able to Return to the Field

Medical staff examined Kelce and taped his ankle. However, instead of returning to the game, he headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Chiefs listed his status as questionable to return, leaving his availability for the remainder of the matchup uncertain.

Despite the early exit, Kelce did manage to reach an impressive career milestone. His reception against Atlanta marked his 200th consecutive game with at least one catch.

One person who wasn’t in attendance to watch Kelce’s latest performance was his wife, Taylor Swift.

The Grammy-winning singer has become a familiar face at Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium. However, she frequently skips the team’s away matchups, including Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

When Swift does attend games, she is often joined by friends in her private suite. At the Chiefs’ Nov. 8 home game against the New York Jets, she enjoyed a reunion with longtime friend Karlie Kloss.

Although Swift wasn’t there for Kelce’s latest milestone or apparent injury, the couple recently made headlines for another reason: their wedding.

Kelce Gushed About Marrying Swift

Kelce recently opened up about marrying Swift, describing their private celebration as an unforgettable experience.

The couple tied the knot July 3 at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony. Comedian and actor Adam Sandler officiated, while several famous guests reportedly attended, including Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, and Gigi Hadid.

The newlyweds have kept most details of the event private, and no official photographs from the ceremony have been released.

Speaking to reporters at the Chiefs’ training camp in Missouri, Kelce shared his excitement about getting married at the iconic venue.

“It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there,” he said.

He also described the celebration as “the best night of my life,” thanking the guests who joined them for what he called “a crazy night.”

During the same conversation, Kelce publicly referred to Swift as his wife while discussing his missed opportunity to attend a New York Knicks game during their championship run.

“My wife went when I was stuck in a mini camp so I didn’t get my opportunity to go then,” he said.

Swift had attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs.