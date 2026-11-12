‘The View’ Unveils Huge Season 30 Announcement: ‘One of The Most Epic Events We Have Ever Planned’

Viewers of the Thursday, November 12 edition of “The View” received a major announcement that will see the show take off in a new direction it’s never gone before during its landmark 30th season.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg dropped the revelation, telling viewers that the show will be filming a week’s worth of episodes in the Italian capital of Rome.

A ‘View’ Roman Holiday

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“So y’all remember that we’re celebrating our 30th season,” Goldberg told viewers. “Big and exciting things. Well, today we want to reveal one of the most epic events we have ever planned for next spring.”

Explaining that she’d been dropping hints about Italian food and the like since the season started, Goldberg declared, “Next May, ‘The View’ is going to do a week of shows from Rome, Italy.”

ABC

“’The View’ is getting ready for a change of scenery, taking a little time to enjoy the view from Italy!” announced ABC in its press release.

“Will the topics be even hotter in the Mediterranean?” the release added.

“The talk show is taking viewers on an adventure to one of the world’s top travel destinations, with great guests and a guided tour of the beautiful country, exploring the food, the culture and everything Italy has to offer. Scenic Group, which brings together two distinctive travel brands, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours, is joining the show to sponsor the exciting week on location and celebrate the milestone anniversary. The global luxury travel company, celebrating 40 years of innovation, takes guests to extraordinary destinations around the world by river, ocean, yacht and land.”

The release added, “In addition to the announcement, which was made as part of Goldberg’s birthday celebration, the show kicked off the first of four Scenic & Emerald cruise vacation sweepstakes to celebrate Season 30. For sweepstakes details, viewers can visit the show’s website, theview.tv , to enter for a chance to win an extraordinary luxury yacht Mediterranean voyage for two aboard the all-new Emerald Raiya.”

Viewers are encouraged to tune in daily for news about “exciting new details and the Scenic and Emerald cruise vacation sweepstakes.”

The Milestone 30th Season

The brainchild of TV news icon Barbara Walters, “The View” first debuted on ABC daytime television in 1997. The series quickly caught fire with viewers, and has been a mainstay on the network ever since.

While dozens of panelists have sat at the table over the past three decades, the one constant throughout nearly all those seasons has been Joy Behar.

All told, Behar has been with the show for 28 seasons — which has given her the distinction of being the longest-serving female host in television history.

“I heard that,” Behar told People upon learning the news, admitting it wasn’t something she’d actually focused on until she learned she’d set a new TV record.

“It’s amazing!. I’ve been on longer than Regis [Philbin] and longer than the Jolly Green Giant!” she joked.

Asked how she was able to mentally process celebrating such a major milestone, she quipped. “I feel old, really old. I know I don’t look old, but I am.”



