Who Is David Woolley? 5 Fast Facts About Christine Brown Woolley’s Husband

“Sister Wives” fans have followed Christine Brown’s journey from leaving her plural marriage to finding love again with David Woolley. But there’s more to her husband than his relationship with the TLC star.

From his large family to his career in construction, David had a full life before stepping in front of reality television cameras. Read on for five fast facts about Christine Brown Woolley’s husband.

1. David Woolley Married Christine Brown in 2023

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David Woolley and “Sister Wives” star Christine Brown tied the knot on October 7, 2023, in Moab, Utah. The couple celebrated with family and friends, including Christine’s former sister-wife, Janelle Brown.

Their wedding came just months after they announced their engagement in April 2023. For Christine, who split from Kody Brown in 2021, the celebration marked a new chapter after years in a plural marriage.

2. David Woolley Was a Widower

Before finding love with Christine, David experienced the loss of his first wife, Margaret. She passed away in June 2012.

The couple had been married for 21 years, having tied the knot in November 1990. Following Margaret’s death, David spent more than a decade as a single father before beginning his relationship with Christine.

3. David Woolley Is a Father of 8

David and his late wife, Margaret, had eight children together: Adam, Colton, Garrett, Kati, Dallas, Raegan, Payton, and Maddox.

David has shared that he dated after Margaret’s passing, but those relationships never developed into anything lasting. That changed when he met Christine in 2022.

Their marriage brought together two large families. Christine has six children with Kody Brown: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Between them, David and Christine have 14 children from their previous marriages.

In addition, Christine has remained close to Logan, Leon, Maddie, Hunter, the late Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, her former sister wives’ children, whom she helped raise.

4. David Woolley Works in Construction

Long before becoming familiar to “Sister Wives” viewers, David built a career in construction. He specializes in drywall and owns a drywall company in Utah.

David has shared that he had been doing drywall since 1980 and had owned his company since the ‘90s. His professional background stretches back decades before his introduction to reality television.

5. David Woolley Joined ‘Sister Wives’ During Season 18

David made his first on-camera appearance on “Sister Wives” during Part 4 of the Season 18 “One on One” tell-all special, which aired in December 2023. The appearance gave viewers a chance to hear from Christine’s new partner as they discussed their relationship and engagement.

Their wedding later took center stage in a two-part special that aired in January 2024. Since then, David has continued to film for the TLC show and is set to return for Season 21, premiering on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

David may have entered the spotlight as Christine’s new love, but his story includes decades of work, fatherhood, and life outside television. Now, their marriage is part of Christine’s next chapter on “Sister Wives.”