In a new podcast interview, former TLC star Collin Gosselin claimed his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, justified how she treated him behind closed doors.

Speaking to Brooke Goff of “Legally Goff,” Gosselin opened up about family secrets. Looking back on his childhood, the 22-year-old revealed that Kate framed her toughest behavior as being entirely for his “own good.”

Collin Gosselin Claimed, as a Child, He Believed Kate Gosselin Was Doing The Right Thing

In a new podcast interview with Brooke Goff, lawyer and founder of Goff Law Group, Collin Gosselin spoke about his childhood. He released his New York Times No. 1 Bestselling book, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood” in October 2026.

In a from the interview, Gosselin admitted he spent years defending his mother’s mistreatment, genuinely believing it was for his own good. Looking back now, however, he says he can no longer excuse what he says was unjust behavior.

He began, “This stuff doesn’t go away when you turn 18. Sometimes, it doesn’t go away for your whole life.”

“I would tell, even after she dropped me in the facility, I would tell the nurses there, ‘Yeah. You know. I know that this is how its happened, but everything she does is for my own good,” Gosselin continued.

“It’s in my paperwork. I would say that. ‘Mommy does everything for my own good,'” the former TLC star added.

Gosselin said that he learned that phrase from Kate. “My mom would tell me that. ‘This is all for your own good Collin.”

He stated, “That’s brainwashing. You start to believe she’s the hero.”

‘You can see in the beginning of the show [when its said], ‘Collin is stubborn.’ That’s the word they used. Because I saw through her. She didn’t like that a young toddler could see through her,” Gosselin concluded.

Collin Gosselin’s Fans Reacted to His New Statements

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In the comments section of Brooke Goff’s podcast post on Facebook, Collin Gosselin’s fans reacted to his new statements. They shared their remarks about the former reality star’s unfiltered childhood recollections.

One fan wrote, “This is his childhood. You don’t forget what happened when you were a child. Some people will say to get over it. But you don’t hear anyone ever saying get over it if you had a great childhood!”

“‘Headstrong’ children. Hard to handle, but statistically very successful,” declared a second Facebook user.

A third social media user claimed, “I always felt that Kate was the problem in all of their family issues.”

“Good luck to you, Collin. You’re standing up for yourself and you are standing up for what is right whether she’s your parent or not. You know what is right and wrong you believe it in your heart,” deduced a fourth viewer.

Between his bestselling memoir and his recent win on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Collin has stepped out from behind the reality TV narrative that defined his childhood. He appears focused on carving out an independent future and owning his story.

Kate Gosselin has not publicly responded to Collin’s latest remarks on Legally Goff.