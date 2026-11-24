Sheila Mangubat‘s cause of death has been shared by a close friend days after the “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” alum died at 35.

Aimee Adiwang, who worked as an interpreter for Mangubat and her former fiancé David Dangerfield on the TLC series, said Mangubat died of gynecological cancer after being hospitalized for several days in the Philippines.

The disclosure comes after Dangerfield announced Mangubat’s death on Nov. 21, just days before what would have been her 36th birthday.

Sheila Mangubat’s Friend Shares Her Cause Of Death

Adiwang told Page Six that Mangubat died of gynecological cancer after spending four days in the hospital. According to Adiwang, Mangubat’s family did not know she had cancer until after she was hospitalized.

She said Mangubat had previously told relatives that she had a urinary tract infection, which was reportedly what doctors initially believed she was dealing with. Adiwang also said she had been in contact with Mangubat’s niece following her death.

Mangubat’s teenage son, Jhonreil, reportedly told Adiwang that his mother had also been “severely anemic” and experienced “circulatory failure” before she died. No official medical report or statement from Mangubat’s family detailing her cause of death has been made public, so the information currently comes from Adiwang’s account.

Aimee Adiwang Remembers Mangubat As A ‘Good Friend’

Adiwang had already shared an emotional tribute to Mangubat before speaking publicly about the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Thank you for being a good friend. Thank you for the memories we’ve shared,” she wrote in an Instagram tribute, according to People. Adiwang appeared alongside Mangubat and Dangerfield during Season 6 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” helping the couple communicate during parts of their relationship.

Mangubat was hearing impaired, while Dangerfield is deaf and communicated primarily through American Sign Language. Their relationship became one of the season’s central storylines after Dangerfield traveled from Omaha, Nebraska, to Cebu, Philippines, to meet Mangubat in person.

David Dangerfield Announced Her Death

Dangerfield confirmed Mangubat’s death in an Instagram post on Nov. 21. “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines,” he wrote, according to People.

“I am devastated and still trying to process this loss,” he continued. “Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers.”

Mangubat’s sister Grace also paid tribute to her on social media, while other relatives and people connected to the TLC franchise shared messages mourning her death. Mangubat is survived by her son, Jhonreil.

Mangubat And Dangerfield’s Relationship Played Out On TLC

Mangubat and Dangerfield first connected through a Facebook group for deaf singles in 2021. Their relationship was later featured on the sixth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” in 2023, with viewers watching Dangerfield travel to the Philippines to meet Mangubat and her son.

The pair became engaged during their time on the show, but their plans to build a life together were complicated by financial challenges and the K-1 visa process. They eventually ended their engagement in October 2025. However, reports later indicated that the pair had rekindled their relationship in June 2026.

Entertainment Weekly noted that Dangerfield was still described as Mangubat’s former fiancé when he announced her death, while also reporting that the two had reportedly reconnected months earlier. Mangubat’s death came only days before her 36th birthday, adding another painful detail for the family, friends and viewers who had followed her story on the TLC franchise.

For now, the most specific account of what happened comes from Adiwang, who says Mangubat’s cancer was only discovered shortly before her death.