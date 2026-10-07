Zendaya, Emma Stone and Lisa Lead Louis Vuitton’s Star-Studded Paris Fashion Week Finale

Louis Vuitton closed out Paris Fashion Week with a star-studded front row, bringing together Zendaya, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Lisa of BLACKPINK, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names for its Spring/Summer 2027 show.

The French fashion house presented its latest collection Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Cour Carrée of the Louvre, where creative director Nicolas Ghesquière transformed the historic courtyard into a futuristic racetrack.

Zendaya, a Louis Vuitton ambassador, immediately drew attention as she arrived outside the Louvre with her longtime stylist, Law Roach. The two-time Emmy Award winner showed off her newly cropped pixie hairstyle, which she debuted at the Emmy Awards in September.

Getty Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 in Paris, France.

For the Paris show, Zendaya went in a softer direction with a frilly white chiffon top featuring voluminous puff sleeves. She paired the romantic blouse with dark-wash denim jeans and classic white pumps, balancing feminine details with casual staples.

The actress’ appearance comes as she continues to make major fashion moments alongside Roach, who has helped shape many of her most memorable red carpet looks. Her Louis Vuitton appearance also marked another high-profile outing for the actress during a packed Paris Fashion Week schedule.

Emma Stone, another Louis Vuitton ambassador, brought a more polished look to the occasion. The actress posed for photos in a royal blue skirt suit before stopping to chat with the Haim sisters. Her look stood out among the colorful arrivals, offering a sharp take on tailoring while still fitting into the futuristic mood surrounding the show.

Getty Emma Stone attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, France.

Saoirse Ronan also joined the A-list arrivals, adding another major Hollywood name to the Louis Vuitton guest list. The actress has become a regular presence at fashion events, and her appearance helped round out a front row packed with actors, musicians and fashion insiders.

Getty Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 in Paris, France.

Lisa, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Fill the Front Row

Louis Vuitton’s guest list stretched far beyond Hollywood. BLACKPINK’s Lisa also arrived for the showcase, bringing her global pop star presence to the final day of Paris Fashion Week. Lisa wore a frilled short dress for the occasion, continuing the playful and feminine mood seen throughout the evening’s standout looks. Her appearance came shortly after a major night at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed her recent single “SaWaDiKa” and became the first K-pop soloist to win Best Pop.

Getty Lisa attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris France.







Chloë Grace Moretz made her own statement in Louis Vuitton, wearing a sculptural collar from the label’s Cruise collection. The bold accessory matched the green cars incorporated into the runway set, creating a subtle connection between her outfit and Ghesquière’s futuristic racetrack concept. Moretz recently wrapped filming on the action comedy “Mister,” in which she stars alongside Walton Goggins.





Getty Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, France.



The front row also included “Rivals” actress Bella Maclean, “Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas, and Jaden Smith. French first lady Brigitte Macron also attended the show, adding another high-profile figure to an already impressive guest list.

Louis Vuitton Turns the Louvre Into a Futuristic Racetrack



While the celebrity arrivals gave photographers plenty to capture, the setting itself became one of the evening’s biggest talking points. Louis Vuitton transformed the Cour Carrée into something that felt almost otherworldly, using a racetrack-inspired design to frame the runway.





Green cars lined the space as models prepared to walk, turning the historic Louvre courtyard into a scene that felt more like a glimpse into the future than a traditional fashion show. The unusual set also played directly into Ghesquière’s approach to fashion, where familiar references often collide with futuristic ideas.

Getty Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

The fashion house described the installation as a vision of a “future in suspension,” a phrase that perfectly captured the designer’s direction. Throughout his career at Louis Vuitton, Ghesquière has looked backward and forward at the same time, taking inspiration from historical fashion while pushing silhouettes and materials toward something distinctly modern.

That tension between past and future has become one of Ghesquière’s signatures at Louis Vuitton, and the Spring/Summer 2027 show continued that conversation. The historic surroundings of the Louvre contrasted with the futuristic racetrack, while the celebrity arrivals brought their own interpretations of the house’s aesthetic to the occasion.

With Zendaya, Stone, Ronan, Lisa and an impressive group of actors and fashion figures filling the front row, Louis Vuitton gave Paris Fashion Week a fittingly star-powered finale. And with Ghesquière once again turning fashion history into something that feels entirely new, the show proved that Louis Vuitton’s future still has plenty of room to surprise.