“The Real” host Jeannie Mai certainly knows how to make a splash as a wedding guest. The 47-year-old recently attended the wedding of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Bozoma Saint John. Though all eyes were of course on the bride and groom, many guests looked incredible in their formal wear.

See what Jeannie Mai wore to her friend’s special day.

Jeannie Mai Flaunts Curves in Beautiful Blue Ensemble

Jeannie Mai recently attended a dear friend’s wedding and dressed impeccably for the event. RHOBH’s Bozoma Saint John originally married Keely Watson in Ghana on August 21, 2026. They recently had a second ceremony to celebrate with loved ones.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum attended the event in a strapless, form-fitting gown that cascaded into a lovely mermaid skirt. The dress was a captivating share of cerulean, which perfectly complemented her.

“@badassboz and @keelywatson, what a privilege to watch your marriage begin surrounded by the people who’ve loved you through so many chapters,” Mai shared in a new Instagram update. “Your cultures were woven through the whole day, and you could feel what your families had taught you about love long before you found each other.”

Mai wrote how beautiful it was to see Bozoma Saint John walk down the aisle with her daughter. She strongly related, being the mother to a daughter herself.

“God, You knew what You were doing with these two,” the talk show host added. “Bless the life they’ll build in all the ordinary days after this extraordinary one🙏🏽 I love you, Boz!! What a privilege to be there at the beginning. 🖤”

Jeannie Mai Champions Excellent Design

Fans were delighted to see Jeannie Mai enjoy the festivities. Everyone anticipated the glamorous attire, given Mai’s passion for fashion.

In a new Instagram post, she celebrated aspiring fashion designers at a recent public appearance.

“@sergiohudson u just get me, babe,” Mai captioned the post. “Bold shoulders, explosive shape, itty-bitty waist 😘 You pour so much heart and intention into everything you make- it’s an honor to celebrate you!”

She went on to acknowledge Fashion Trust U.S., an organization designed to grant funds to designers to further their work.

For the event, Jeannie Mai selected a silky white blouse with a bold collar and cuffs at the sleeves. She paired it with a long jet-black pencil skirt, adding a smart belt for a touch of added flavor. Mai added a pair of matching black heels and a clutch for the evening.

The Television Personality Loves Exploring Motherhood

As much as the television personality loves wonderful clothing, she also adores motherhood. She and her ex-husband, Jeezy, are the parents of a four-year-old daughter, Monaco.

“I am more resilient than I ever knew and also more tender than I ever allowed,” Mai told Mini Magazine this past spring. “I spent so much of my life being strong as armor, never wanting to appear soft or vulnerable. Monaco cracked me open. She showed me that tenderness is strength.”

“That being moved, being soft, being willing to feel everything fully — that’s not weakness, that’s power,” “The Real” host added. “She healed something in me I didn’t even know needed healing.”