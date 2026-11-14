Ryan Paevey Speaks Out on Working in Hollywood After 2-Year Break as New Christmas Movie Premieres

Great American Family star Ryan Paevey has opened up about his return to acting in Hollywood after a two-year break, ahead of his new movie “Christmas at Moose Lake”. The latter is one of two Christmas films that Paevey has coming out this holiday season following his break from Hollywood.

Ryan Paevey Speaks Out On Hollywood Welcoming Him Back

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Speaking with Soaps.com, Paevey admitted that leaving Hollywood was necessary for him, but it also made him wonder if he would ever be back.

“It’s a nerve-wracking thing to do in the entertainment industry because people who leave are not often welcomed back,” he shared with the outlet.

Lucky for Paevey, when he was ready to come back, the door wasn’t closed for him; “it was just locked.” The door wasn’t locked for long because Paevey returned to “General Hospital” in August 2025 after an eight-year hiatus. Along with going back to soaps, Paevey signed on for two Great American Family Christmas movies and filmed the movie “Shore of Secrets.”

“There’s still work to be had, and we’re still having fun, and we’re still telling stories. And I’m a lucky guy that I was able to come back and do what I love and work with nice people, have fun. It’s good stuff,” Paevey expressed.

Ryan Paevey Shares ‘Surreal’ Moments from Filming ‘Christmas at Moose Lake’

The Hallmark alum was thrilled to be promoting his latest Christmas movie. “Christmas at Moose Lake” has a star-studded cast that, along with Paevey, includes “Entourage” alum Kevin Dillon, Natasha Henstridge from “Species,” and “The Rookie: Feds” alum Britt Robertson.

Paevey gushed over his co-stars and the on-set environment. The soap star talked about Robinson’s on-set dance skills as well as other hilarious on-set moments. However, it was working with Dillon that had quite the impact on Paevey during filming.

“[There were] a couple of surreal moments in there where I was like, ‘I’m shooting pool in a bar in Kentucky with Drama [Dillon’s character in Entourage] and the alien from Species.’ I gotta call my dad. I need to tell you this is my life today.’ Not bad,’” he expressed to Soaps.com.

The “General Hospital” alum had no shortage of passion for “Christmas at Moose Lake”. In the movie, Paevey plays Sean, a man who connects with Robertson’s Alyssa when she returns home to Moose Lake for the holidays. Sparks fly between Sean and Alyssa as he helps her find a way to start over and rediscover her courage.

Paevey used Instagram Stories to promote “Christmas at Moose Lake” and the cast. Sharing an on-set photo telling fans to tune in to Great American Family on Sunday, November 15, to check out the movie. Paevey also shouted out his cast and crew, writing, “Look at the adorable cast and crew really makes u wanna the moive huh” on the photo.

“Christmas at Moose Lake” premieres on Sunday, November 15 at 8/7c on Great American Family, and Paevey’s other holiday movie, “The Ornament Library,” premieres on Saturday, December 5 at 8/7c on Great American Family.