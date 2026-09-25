What’s New on Netflix for October 2026

As September winds down, Netflix has just unveiled its upcoming October offerings.

Viewers can expect a lot of new movies and TV series, in every conceivable genre.

Meanwhile, Netflix is upping its documentary game in October, with docs on two recently deceased comedy icons, a legendary TV show, a boxing legend and more.

East of Eden

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In the early 1900s, a fiercely independent woman (Florence Pugh) drives a rift between two brothers, igniting a saga that unfolds across two generations in this adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel.

Premiere: October 1

‘Tyler Perry’s Doing Life

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A single mother (Naomi Baker) and an incarcerated man (Jay Reeves) forge an unlikely bond through heartfelt letters, unlocking a door to redemption, hope and love against all odds.

Premiere: October 2

‘Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying‘

Netflix Mojo Brookz

Scene-stealer Mojo Brookzz unloads on freaky partners, wild BBL culture and his niece’s big coming-out present in his debut Netflix special.

Premiere: October 6

‘Who Is Martin Mull?’

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He was a world-class comedian — and that’s not even what he did best. Discover Martin Mull’s lifelong artistic passion in this star-studded documentary.

Premiere: October 7

‘Below’

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When a mysterious sea creature starts terrorizing a coastal town, a fisherman (Josh Hartnett) must fight to protect his family and his community’s vanishing way of life.

Premiere: October 8

‘Animals’

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When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) and his wife (Kerry Washington) find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they’re forced to make choices — and reveal secrets — that could tear their world apart.

Premiere: October 9

‘Haunted Hotel’ Season 2

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Katherine and her family find their groove as more paranormal problems come looking for vacancies. But can a haunted hotel ever really feel like home?

Premiere: October 9

‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ Season 2

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Six talented cake artists put their skills to the test as they whip up Halloween-themed treats to trick the judges and claim the grand prize.

Premiere: October 9

‘Free Leonard Peltier’

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A new generation of activists fights to free American Indian Movement leader Leonard Peltier, who spent decades in prison for a disputed conviction.

Premiere: October 12

‘Tyson’

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This gripping four-part documentary series explores the explosive life of Mike Tyson — one of the most feared and fascinating figures in sports history.

Premiere: October 13

‘Love Is Blind: Season 11: Boston’

Netflix Love Is Blind Season 11

Boston singles enter the pods to find their soulmates and get engaged sight unseen. Will they walk down the aisle or will looks get in the way of love?

Premiere: October 11

‘Hollywood Arts’

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Class is in session at Hollywood Arts! Self-proclaimed icon Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to steer gifted teens toward stardom, status and hilarious havoc in this spinoff of Nickelodeon‘s “Victorious.”

Premiere: October 15

‘The Diplomat’ Season 4

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One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) has brokered between the U.S. and U.K., as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save in the fourth season of his acclaimed political thriller.

Premiere: October 15

‘The Disciple’

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Academy Award-winning producer Joanna Natasegara makes her feature directorial debut in this true story of an outsider whose relentless determination catapults him into the Wu-Tang Clan’s inner circle, where ambition and creativity converge to record an album poised to ignite global controversy.

Premiere: October 16

‘Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald’

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Go down a wormhole in this documentary on master of deadpan humor Norm Macdonald, whose life and career were uncompromising yet full of contradictions.

Premiere: October 16

‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’

In this modern reimagining of the infamous study, 30 people enter a real prison for two weeks and shifting power dynamics expose what they’re capable of.

Premiere: October 21

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3

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Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) take their relationship to the next level amid sibling drama, maternal meddling and one giant leap of faith in the third season of “Nobody Wants This.”

Premiere: October 22

‘Lupin: Part 4’

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After four years in prison, Assane (Omar Sy) is ready to start a new life with his family, until a copycat appears and Lupin returns to his most brilliant schemes.

Premiere: October 23

‘Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story’

Getty Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story

Beloved for blurring performance and personal crisis, Maria Bamford unpacks the mental health journey behind her fearless comedy in this documentary.

Premiere: October 23

‘The One About Matthew Perry’

Getty Matthew Perry

This documentary series chronicles the Hollywood success, addiction struggles and tragic death of the beloved “Friends” star, as told by his inner circle.

Premiere: October 27

‘SCTV: The Greatest Show You Never Heard Of’

Netflix SCTV, clockwise from top left: Joe Flaherty as Guy Caballero, Andrea Martin as Edith Prickley (center), Catherine O’hara as Lola Heatherton, John Candy as Johnny LaRue, Eugene Levy as Bobby Bittman, Martin Short as Ed Grimley, Rick Moranis as Bob MacKenzie.

Legendary “SCTV” cast members reunite in this documentary for a funny and heartfelt celebration of how a scrappy Canadian sketch show made comedy history.

Premiere: October 30