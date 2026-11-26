Some looks never go out of style, and Denise Crosby is proof. The “Star Trek: The Next Generation” alum turned 69 on Tuesday, and she’s still wearing the grown-out version of the pixie cut that is iconic to her character, Tasha Yar.

A recent photo of Crosby, taken last month at a “Star Trek” 60th anniversary event in New York, shows the actress with her short, shaggy blonde hair. The style has become completely inseparable from her image and from her “Star Trek” character, Tasha Yar. She posed and looked fierce with Nana Visitor, who portrayed Kira Nerys on “Deep Space 9.”

A Look that Always Stood Out

When “The Next Generation” premiered in late September 1987, Crosby was a founding cast member at just 29 years old. Tasha Yar, the Enterprise‘s chief of security, was known for her unique look. The cropped, tousled blonde pixie set her apart from any other character on the show. It was central to the no-nonsense character she portrayed: the hardened security officer that did not conform herself to the typical glamorous mold.

Crosby’s time as a regular on “The Next Generation” was brief, and fans lament her exit. Frustrated with the writing and feeling her character was underused, Crosby asked to leave the show before the first season ended. Tasha Yar was killed off in the 1998 episode “Skin of Evil,” a death that is incredibly controversial among fans.

Despite her character’s death, Crosby returned to “The Next Generation” briefly in the show’s third season. Tasha Yar has never been reprised, though Crosby returned as the Romulan commander Sela in several episodes. Ultimately, Crosby is only credited with 30 episodes of the 173-episode series, yet Tasha Yar remains one of the foundational characters of “The Next Generation.”

‘I Had to Die to Get a Good Script’

Crosby seems to approve of the timeline-bending addition of Sela. She continually jokes at fan conventions that she “had to die to get a good script.” Many fans recognize the series’ third season as the season that it finally hit its stride. Crosby’s return as Tasha in “Yesterday’s Enterprise” did not undo her death, but it did mark an important milestone for the show. The writing strength to reference the past, and almost make up for insecure writing in the show’s early days, arguably set up the show for success over its next seasons.

After Crosby’s exit in season one, Michael Dorn’s Lieutenant Worf took over as chief of security when the second season began. Crosby later told IGN, “There was no turning back. I knew I had to go.”