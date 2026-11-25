The “Star Trek” franchise is in the midst of a production desert. With no new shows in development, many fans wonder and worry about what’s next. According to Michael Dorn, known for portraying the Klingon warrior Lieutenant Worf across television and screen, a show following his character was axed despite having six completed scripts.

During an appearance on “The Show People,” Dorn said he pitched Alex Kurtzman, the head of modern “Star Trek,” a show focused on the Klingon.

Dorn Reveals His Vision for Worf

Dorn said that his idea did not position Worf as the captain of a starship for the Federation. Rather, it followed Worf’s journey to “hold the Klingon Empire together.” When he spoke of the pitch, he implied that Paramount had not approached him to be a part of the show’s production.

“They said, ‘Well, that’s very interesting, Michael, but we have six episodes already written for a Worf show,'” Dorn reported. Dorn continued that a major roadblock emerged when Paramount Global merged with Skydance, marrying Paramount and CBS as entities.

Dorn said the merger killed the Worf show in development, despite the six scripts already written. “All of a sudden from what I understand, and I heard this straight from the horse’s mouth, a new regime came into the CBS/Paramount thing, and said, ‘No, no, we don’t want that.'”

Getty (L-R) Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn and Patrick Stewart attend the IMAX “Picard” screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Another Motif in an Unfortunate Pattern for ‘Star Trek’

This is yet another example of new “Star Trek” show being thwarted before it can come to fruition. Recently, James McAvoy revealed he pitched a series following a young Jean-Luc Picard. He described that the show would follow what really happened aboard the Stargazer, the ship that Picard captained before the Enterprise, and the secret that he has been keeping his entire career.

Michael Dorn’s Lieutenant Worf is arguably one of the most versatile characters across the franchise. With his addition as a series regular on “Deep Space 9” to continue the Klingon’s character arc after “The Next Generation,” Worf racked up an incredible amount of screen time on television alone. In fact, Worf has the highest number of appearances in “Star Trek” television history, with 284 episodes. His record combines appearances in 175 of 178 episodes of “The Next Generation,” 102 of 173 episodes of “Deep Space Nine,” and 7 of 30 episodes of “Picard.”

Beyond his acting credits, Dorn is also known for making his directorial debut and directing several episodes of “Deep Space Nine.” The actor did not lean into his skills behind the camera as much as other co-stars did. The first episode he directed was season 5, episode 25, “In the Cards.”

Dorn said he is not done fighting for the idea, however. He said on the same “The Show People” podcast appearance that he would independently produce a project following Worf. The series he has in mind would release in time with the 40th anniversary of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 2027. Whether it happens depends on if he is able to secure the rights to the character.