Fans Show Support After Patrick Stewart’s Wife Breaks Silence With Heartfelt Tribute 2 Weeks After Star Trek Legend’s Passing

Patrick Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell, paid tribute to the beloved actor two weeks after his passing at 86. She shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

“Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves,” she wrote. “But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude. We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities. We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much living. I’ve been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death, and while I’m not at all surprised that he touched so many, I’m sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss.

” Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me. My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever.”

Stewart and Ozell married in 2013 after meeting in 2008 at a New York City restaurant, where she was working as a waitress.

Fans Show Support For Sunny Ozell While Paying Tribute To Patrick Stewart

Over 1,500 comments were left on Ozell’s post in the first 15 hours, with many showing support and paying tribute.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family. I grew up watching Star Trek: The Next Generation and later enjoyed Patrick in the X-Men films. He was part of so many memorable moments across generations. As he once beautifully said: ‘Someone once told me that time was a predator that stalked us all our lives. But I rather believe that time is a companion who goes with us on the journey and reminds us to cherish every moment because they’ll never come again.’ I hope you find comfort in knowing that his remarkable talent, humanity and the worlds he brought to life will continue to inspire generations to come.May he find eternal peace among the stars. ✨,” one person wrote.

“I listened to his autobiography on Audible a couple years ago. When he got to the part of the story about you, his entire tone changed. You could hear him smile. I am so sorry for you immense loss,” another person posted.

‘Star Trek’ Stars Remember Patrick Stewart

Among those who paid tribute was William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk and later Admiral James T. Kirk in the beloved franchise.

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

Denise Crosby, who portrayed Security Chief Lieutenant Tasha Yar in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, took to X to share her thoughts.

“Try as I might, my words don’t suffice. I am so blessed to have worked with one of the greatest as he purred my name, “Tasha” with such grace. My colleague, my Captain, “no good-byes, just good memories…”#StarTrek @SirPatStew#PatrickStewart,” Denise wrote.