Sir Patrick Stewart’s Wife, Sunny Ozell, Speaks Out for the First Time Since His Passing — ‘He Changed Me for the Better’

The wife of the much-loved late English actor Sir Patrick Stewart has spoken out for the first time following the star’s sad passing.

Stewart, 86, died on Wednesday, October 28, following a short battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Tributes poured in from countless famous names, with the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Whoopi Goldberg, Hugh Jackman, Cary Elwes, William Shatner, Wil Wheaton, and James McAvoy among those to pay their respects to the “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star.

Now, two weeks since he left this mortal coil, Stewart’s widow, the singer and songwriter Sunny Ozell, 47, has broken her silence about her immeasurable loss.

Ozell took to social media to share her thoughts.

Sunny Ozell Says ‘The Grief Continues to Come in Waves’

Sir Patrick Stewart’s widow, Sunny Ozell, shared her thoughts on her husband’s passing with the 34,100 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single gorgeous photograph of the couple. The black and white snap features the late Stewart sitting down and smiling, while Ozell stands behind him with her arms wrapped around him and beaming with happiness. In response to her loving embrace, Stewart’s hands clasp hers tightly.

Ozell’s heartfelt caption on the post reads, “Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves. But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude. We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities. We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much living. I’ve been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death, and while I’m not at all surprised that he touched so many, I’m sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss. Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me. My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever.”

She also credits the man who took the photograph that features on her post, Shervin, in the caption.

Ozell’s grief is almost palpable in her writing. It beautifully conveys her love for Stewart and painstakingly expresses her sadness.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of her post to comfort her as best they could with their words.

Getty Sunny Ozell and Sir Patrick Stewart.

The comments section of Sunny Ozell’s post about her late husband, Sir Patrick Stewart, is awash with lovely messages from her followers and friends. Everyone either expresses their love for her, attempts to comfort her, or shares their admiration for her husband.

Actor and comedian Joel McHale wrote, “We love you.”

One of Ozell’s followers said, “I listened to his autobiography on Audible a couple years ago. When he got to the part of the story about you, his entire tone changed. You could hear him smile. I am so sorry for you immense loss.”

Another follower posted, “Such beautiful words. Our hearts hurt for you, Sunny, but we’re celebrating the powerful love you so eloquently describe. We saw it, we felt it, and you’ll have that with you forever. Love you so. ❤️”

A big “Star Trek” fan commented, “Our sincerest condolences to you, and our love. Please know that the Trek community has not and will not forget that this grief is so much closer to you. Our support, our love, and our thoughts are with you. Thank you for sharing this, and please mind yourself.”

“So many of us out here never met him, yet mourn that he is no longer here. I can’t begin to imagine your loss…but how blessed we all are, in our big or small ways, to have felt his influence. Sending love to you xx,” stated someone else.

Somebody else said, “He made the world so much better. ❤️”

Finally, one Instagram user commented, “Been thinking about you since he passed. We are so sorry for your immense loss.”

We continue to send our love and most sincere condolences to Sunny Ozell as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband, the late, great Sir Patrick Stewart. May his memory forever be a blessing to her. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.