Sir Patrick Stewart, iconic “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor known for portraying Captain Jean Luc Picard, shocked fans with news of his passing in late October 2026. Just weeks later, Stewart’s death certificate has officially been released.

Death Certificate Reveals New Details

The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, lists his official cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest, also known as cardiac arrest, and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body disease. Cardiopulmonary arrest describes when the heart suddenly stops beating.

Lewy body is one of the most common forms of neurodegenerative dementia, just after Alzheimer’s. It is associated with a buildup of proteins in the brain that disrupt signaling and affect thinking, memory, movement, sleep, and automatic body functions.

The document also reveals that the “X Men” actor was cremated through alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, on Nov. 3, TMZ reports. The process uses water and alkaline chemicals instead of flames.

According to the Cremation Association of North America, alkaline hydrolysis decomposition “is the same as that which occurs during burial, just sped up dramatically by the chemicals.“

A Legacy Transcending Time and Space

The actor passed away at age 86 at his home, “held in the warm embrace of friends and family.” Stewart’s family announced his passing on Oct. 29, noting that he had suffered a “brief and poignant journey” battling Alzheimer’s and Lewy body dementia.

Musician Sunny Ozell, Stewart’s wife, wrote in her tribute for him two weeks after his death that they “left nothing unsaid” between them. Ozell, 43, said that he “changed me for the better.”

The pair were married in 2013 after they met in 2008. Stewart was in New York in a production of Macbeth while Ozell waited tables and worked as a jazz singer. Stewart was 73 years old when they were married, while Ozell was 35 years old. Stewart’s “X-Men” co-star and dear friend, Sir Ian MacKellan, officiated the wedding.

The actor’s sudden passing rocked the “Star Trek” fanbase. His passing closely followed the death of Walter Koenig, known for portraying Pavel Chekov in the franchise’s original series. Koenig passed just three days before Stewart on Oct. 25 at 90 years old.

Stewart’s final film appearance will debut next month in “Avengers: Doomsday” in his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier.