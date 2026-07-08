Taylor Swift Wedding Guest Says Travis Kelce Gave Him a Hug He’ll Never Forget

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding may have been packed with A-list guests, but one attendee is sharing a behind-the-scenes moment that perfectly sums up the groom.

“BBC Radio 1” host Greg James opened up about attending the couple’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, revealing that one of his biggest takeaways was the unforgettable welcome he received from Travis.

According to People, speaking on his “BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show,” Greg said the Kansas City Chiefs star greeted him with what he described as a massive “bear hug.”

“I did go up to him and he did give me a huge bear hug,” Greg said. “It is like being hugged by a mountain.”

Greg Finally Met Travis Kelce

Greg explained that while Taylor had previously joked Travis would “wrestle” him if they ever met, the NFL star opted for something much friendlier.

“He is way taller than me—6’5″, 6’6″. He’s big, he’s an NFL player, he’s huge,” Greg said. The radio host added that Travis’ embrace was “very comforting,” before joking that perhaps “choke slamming me through a table” would’ve been a little inappropriate for a wedding.

Greg Thought the Wedding Invitation Was a Scam

Greg also revealed that he and his wife, author Bella Mackie, initially weren’t convinced the invitation was real.

Taylor first surprised him with an informal invitation while appearing on BBC Radio 1 in October 2025. Months later, the official invitation arrived electronically rather than as a traditional paper invitation.

“This link came through saying that you’ve been invited to the wedding,” Greg recalled, explaining that it arrived the night before he began a charity bike ride. He admitted he kept the invitation to himself for nearly a week because he couldn’t believe it.

Even after flying to New York, he and Bella still weren’t completely convinced. “Until we were in there, there was a huge part of us, that me and Bella were like, ‘This could not be real. This could be a scam,'” Greg said. “So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing.”

Greg Shared New Details About the Wedding

Although Greg stopped short of revealing some of the couple’s biggest wedding secrets, including details about Taylor’s dress, whether she changed outfits, or if she performed, he did offer fans a glimpse inside the celebration.

According to Greg, the food was “plentiful and delicious,” while the drinks seemed endless. “You know at a wedding you sometimes get the first drink free,” he joked. “Well this was you get the first 10,000 drinks free.”

Greg described the reception as “unbelievably fun,” adding that it felt “like going to Madame Tussauds” because of the sheer number of celebrities in attendance. “They were just having a great time,” he said of the newlyweds. “They both looked amazing, they were on the dance floor… there were multiple cakes.”

For Greg, the night wasn’t memorable because of the famous faces, it was watching Taylor and Travis celebrate with the people closest to them. While he kept many of the wedding’s biggest moments under wraps, he did answer one lingering question from fans: Taylor’s beloved cats, Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin, did not make an appearance at the big day.