What New Face Is Joining Season 21 of ‘Sister Wives’? 5 Fast Facts About Janelle Brown’s New Boyfriend

“Sister Wives” fans have watched Janelle Brown navigate nearly three decades of plural marriage, a difficult separation, and the process of building a life on her own. Now, a new relationship is becoming part of her story.

Janelle surprised fans when she introduced her boyfriend, Pete, on social media in August 2026. With his appearance in Season 21 approaching, viewers will get a closer look at the man who caught her attention after her split from Kody Brown. Read on for five fast facts about Janelle’s new boyfriend.

1. Janelle Brown Is Dating Pete

Janelle has found love again with a man she introduced to fans as Pete. Their relationship follows her long spiritual marriage to Kody, which began in January 1993.

Before joining the Brown family, Janelle was married to Adam Barber, the brother of her former sister wife, Meri Brown. That marriage lasted from 1988 to 1990. She later became Kody’s second wife, and they had six children together: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, the late Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

2. Janelle and Pete Hard Launched Their Relationship in August 2026

Janelle publicly introduced Pete on August 18, 2026, sharing a photo of the couple smiling together.

“Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they’re shared,” she wrote, explaining that the relationship had come unexpectedly. She ended her announcement with a simple introduction: “Everyone please meet Pete.”

The announcement came nearly four years after Janelle publicly confirmed her separation from Kody in December 2022. Although August marked their public debut, it does not establish exactly when Janelle and Pete began dating.

3. Janelle and Pete Have Shared Glimpses of Their Relationship

Since introducing Pete, Janelle has offered fans glimpses of their time together, including travel, visits with loved ones, and dinner dates.

In a September update, she described adventures in Maryland and Phoenix. She also revealed that they are navigating a long-distance relationship: Janelle lives in North Carolina, while Pete remains in Las Vegas.

For now, her updates show them making time for shared experiences while maintaining homes in different states.

4. Pete Works in Construction

One detail fans know about Pete is his profession. Christine Brown revealed that he works in construction when she commented on Janelle’s relationship announcement.

Christine enthusiastically approved of the couple and pointed out that Pete’s work gives him something in common with her husband, David Woolley, who also works in construction.

Her supportive response offered another glimpse into Janelle’s new relationship and showed that her close friend and former sister wife was happy to celebrate it.

5. Pete Is Set to Debut on Season 21

Pete’s relationship with Janelle will become part of “Sister Wives” during Season 21. The season follows Janelle, Christine, and Meri as they navigate life after polygamy, including new possibilities in their romantic lives. Season 21 premieres Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Much of Pete’s background remains outside the spotlight, but Janelle’s updates have given fans a starting point. As their relationship becomes part of the show, viewers will have the chance to learn more about the new man in her life.