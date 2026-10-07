Josh Brolin Sells His Gorgeous Georgia Home for $4 Million – See Inside 

Actor Josh Brolin has finally said goodbye to his Georgia mansion after finding a buyer willing to pay the $4 million asking price. This came after Brolin admitted that he wasn’t fond of living in the area.

The Hollywood star purchased the gated Sandy Springs estate for $3.25 million in 2020. He and his wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin originally attempted to sell it for just under $5 million earlier this year before reducing the price to $4.75 million.

According to Realtor, the sale eventually closed for $4 million. Although no information has been released about the buyer, they are reportedly not another famous figure. That still leaves Brolin with $750,000 more than the couple originally paid for the charming mansion. Of course, that fee doesn’t account for renovations, fees, and other costs since they acquired it six years ago.

Josh Brolin’s Former Mansion Has a Resort-Style Pool & Home Cinema

The gated property sits on approximately 1.48 acres of land in Sandy Springs, an area located just outside of Atlanta. The main residence spans roughly 7,700 square feet and includes seven bedrooms alongside extensive entertaining spaces.

Brolin and Kathryn worked with design firm Pierce & Ward on the interiors, creating a traditional look. The entrance features 10-foot high ceilings, striped wallpaper, crown molding, and large arched openings.

There’s a formal dining room and sitting room alongside a family room built around a large fireplace. The kitchen combines exposed wooden beams with hanging lanterns, a breakfast area, and a large amount of pantry space.

As is common with large mansions like this, it also includes a raft of entertainment facilities. These include a home cinema in the basement, a professional-grade gym, a sauna, and a cold plunge. Meanwhile, the house also comes equipped with a heated lagoon-style swimming pool, a hot tub, and two small waterfalls.

Josh Brolin Admitted He Didn’t Love the Neighborhood

Despite all of the amenities and charm, Brolin has made no secret of the fact that he didn’t enjoy living in Sandy Springs. However, it wasn’t the property that caused the issue but rather the area where it was located.

Speaking earlier this year, he admitted that he didn’t “particularly like” living in Sandy Springs and preferred Atlanta.

While discussing working in Atlanta, Georgia, Brolin admitted that it was nice to be able to work near where his children live. He was also full of praise for Atlanta, saying “what I love about Atlanta, especially, is it’s so diverse.”

He went on: “We have a house in Sandy Sprints, which I don’t particularly like… I mean, I’m just being honest. But downtown, Inman Park and all that, I love. I like diversity, I like a little grit, you know what I mean? There’s not a lot of grit in Sandy Springs.”

The Brolins have seemingly not been living in the home for some time. Prior to the sale, it was up for rent for several years, with a cost of $35,000 per month.