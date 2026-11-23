Actress, singer, and producer Rita Wilson has acknowledged the 30-year anniversary of her classic Christmas movie “Jingle All the Way.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Jake Lloyd, Martin Mull, Robert Conrad, and Jim Belushi also starred in the film. It released in the United States on November 22, 1996 (can you believe it was that long ago??).

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “A father vows to get his son a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas. However, every store is sold out, and he must travel all over town and compete with everybody else in order to find one.”

Schwarzenegger plays the desperate father, Howard Langston, while Wilson plays Liz, the wife he rarely finds time for.

“Jingle All the Way” actually has a fairly dismal Rotten Tomatoes critical approval rating of 20%. However, it’s still undoubtedly a festive staple that’s beloved by millions.

Wilson shared her thoughts on the movie with her fans on social media — and that included the one thing she still can’t believe about it.

Rita Wilson Can’t Believe Her Character Couldn’t Recognize Her Husband as Turbo Man

Rita Wilson shared her thoughts about “Jingle All the Way” on its 30th anniversary with the 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of four images. Two are stills from the movie, one is a promotional shot of herself with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jake Lloyd, the other is the film’s poster.

Wilson’s caption on her post reads, “30 YEARS since Jingle All the Way was released! @schwarzenegger Phil Hartman @jamielloyd @sinbadbad and so many more joined this cast of crazies! I still can’t believe my character could not recognize her husband was Turbo Man! How did she not hear that Austrian accent and recognize those muscles??? It’s a movie!!!! Tis the season! Happy Anniversary Jingle All the Way! 🎄🎄🎄”

Those of you familiar with “Jingle All the Way” will remember Schwarzenegger’s Howard Langston was mistaken for the actor playing Turbo Man in a Christmas parade. It resulted in him being put into costume and getting into a memorable skirmish with Sinbad’s character, Myron Larabee, who was dressed as Turbo Man’s archenemy, Dementor.

Wilson’s own 2016 version of “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” plays over her post.

The star’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on the film.

Wilson’s Fans & Followers Fondly Remember ‘Jingle All the Way’

Getty Rita Wilson in 2026.

The comments section of Rita Wilson’s post about “Jingle All the Way” turning 30 is flooded with messages. Everyone fondly remembers the film and told Wilson as much.

Singer-songwriter Toni Cornell commented, “Omg I love this movie!!!”

“One of my fave Christmas movies ♥️,” said one of Wilson’s followers.

Another follower announced, “OMG I love this movie so much! The secret password of my family comes from This movie ❤️🇧🇷.”

Someone else wrote, “Yep, remember that movie, watched it in cinema, funny, good one, didnt know you were there, lol, forgot about it, great job! Tks for sharing it .💪💃😀”

One individual proclaimed, “Can’t believe it! Loved watching this growing up. I just watched the movie the other day on television.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “One of my favorite Christmas film [sic] I can’t get enough of it! It’s a classic! I was 6 when this came out and laughed my brains out, still do to this day! Happy holidays, and happy 30th anniversary to Jingle All The Way!”

We’d like to wish “Jingle All the Way” a happy 30th anniversary! Big thanks to all the cast and crew for making it a must-watch every Christmas (despite what the critics might say about it).