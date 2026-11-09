Daniel Radcliffe’s Dream Reunion Isn’t With A ‘Harry Potter’ Costar

Daniel Radcliffe has worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, but one former costar he would love to reunite with is not someone from the “Harry Potter” franchise. While attending the world premiere of Netflix’s animated movie “Steps” at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Sunday, November 8, Radcliffe was asked which former co-stars he would like to work with again.

The 37-year-old actor singled out Dane DeHaan, his costar from the 2013 drama “Kill Your Darlings.” Daniel Radcliffe’s recent comments about a Dane DeHaan reunion do not mean one is actually happening yet, but Radcliffe made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity.

Daniel Radcliffe Names Dane DeHaan As His Reunion Pick

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 03: Actors Daniel Radcliffe (L) and Dane DeHaan arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Kill Your Darlings” at the Writers Guild Theater on October 3, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Radcliffe told People that he has generally enjoyed working with his former costars. But DeHaan stood out when he was asked whether there were any other former co-stars he would like to reunite with onscreen. “We had a great time working on ‘Kill Your Darlings,’” Radcliffe said.

“I would love to do something else with him at some point.” Radcliffe then joked that it would probably be easier for him to name the people he would not want to work with again, though he quickly made clear that he had no intention of naming names.

“It’s much easier to name the people that I would not like to reunite with, but I won’t do that,” he said. DeHaan’s name is notable considering Radcliffe has spent more than two decades working across major film franchises, Broadway productions and television projects.

Radcliffe And DeHaan Shared A Darker Kind Of Movie

Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 30: Actors Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe attend The Cinema Society and Johnston & Murphy screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Kill Your Darlings” at Paris Theater on September 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Radcliffe and DeHaan starred together in “Kill Your Darlings,” which premiered in 2013. The film followed a young Allen Ginsberg, played by Radcliffe, during his years at Columbia University and explored events surrounding the early Beat Generation.

DeHaan played Lucien Carr, the charismatic student who draws Ginsberg into a circle that also includes Jack Kerouac and William Burroughs. According to Sony Pictures, the movie tells a story of friendship, love and murder involving the young writers.

The project marked a significant departure for Radcliffe, who was still closely associated with Harry Potter after completing the blockbuster franchise only a few years earlier. Radcliffe’s performance as Ginsberg and DeHaan’s role as Carr placed the actors at the center of a mature story. More than a decade later, Radcliffe appears open to sharing the screen with DeHaan again.

Jonathan Groff Reunion Is Already Happening

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe pose at the 2024 Tony Awards After Party hosted by Rick Miramontez, Jamie DuMont and John Gore at The Carlyle Hotel on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Radcliffe’s answer could be confusing because another reunion with one of his former co-stars is already in the works. He is set to reunite with Jonathan Groff in the upcoming thriller “Trust the Man.”

The pair previously starred together in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along.” Radcliffe described Groff as one of his best friends and told People that getting the chance to make a movie together feels particularly meaningful. “Making a movie with your best friend, one of your best friends, is really a special thing to do,” he said.

“Trust the Man,” written and directed by Will Graham, is set during the Vietnam War and follows an Army intelligence officer assigned to investigate a decorated soldier with a mysterious past. The film reunites Radcliffe and Groff after their Broadway collaboration.

So while Radcliffe and Groff already have a reunion lined up, DeHaan is the former co-star Radcliffe specifically named when asked who else he would like to work with again.

Radcliffe Is Also Entering A New Family-Friendly Era

Getty Young Mazino, Bette Midler, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Ali Wong, Daniel Radcliffe and Damian Priest at Netflix’s “Steps” New York Premiere held at The Plaza Hotel on November 08, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Radcliffe made the comments while promoting Netflix’s “Steps,” an animated twist on the Cinderella story. He voices the Prince in the movie, which also features Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Peter Dinklage and Bette Midler.

Netflix describes the film as a reimagining centered on Cinderella’s stepsisters, with Lilith stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and setting off a chaotic adventure that ultimately forces her to work with Cinderella to save the kingdom. The film arrives on Netflix on November 20.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Radcliffe attends Netflix’s “Steps” World Premiere at The Plaza on November 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Radcliffe told People that one reason he enjoyed making “Steps” was knowing that his 3-year-old son with longtime partner Erin Darke will eventually be able to watch it. EntertainmentNow previously reported that Radcliffe has been trying to give his son as normal a childhood as possible despite his own fame.

The actor has continued moving between family-friendly projects, Broadway and more dramatic roles. For now, a Daniel Radcliffe and Dane DeHaan reunion remains something Radcliffe would like to see happen.