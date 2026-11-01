Lifetime’s November 2026 Movie Schedule Includes New Thrillers & Christmas Romances

Lifetime has a busy November ahead, with suspenseful thrillers, emotional family dramas, romantic stories, and the start of its annual Christmas movie season. Yep, there’s a little bit of everything on the schedule this month, whether viewers are in the mood for a murder mystery or a holiday romance. Honestly, it seems like Lifetime is giving fans plenty of reasons to settle in for a movie night, with new premieres airing on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The month kicks off with a suspenseful story before moving into second-chance romance, family struggles, and unexpected connections. Then, the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movies arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. Let’s be real, the Christmas movie lineup is a big part of the fun this time of year, and Lifetime has two new holiday titles premiering on November 28.

Here’s everything to know about the movies coming to the network in November 2026.

‘While She Was Sleeping‘ Opens November With a Murder Mystery

Sara Canning stars as Alyssa, a small-town writer whose life takes a frightening turn when she wakes up after sleepwalking to discover her best friend has been murdered. With a bloody knife in her hand and no memory of what happened, Alyssa has to figure out how to prove her innocence. Yep, it’s a pretty intense way to start the month’s movie lineup, and viewers will have to watch to see whether Alyssa can uncover the truth.

And, no you’re not crazy. This movie technically should have been part of Lifetime’s October lineup. But with Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, it seems like the network decided to shift its final October premiere into November instead.

“While She Was Sleeping” premieres on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘Paradise With You‘ Takes the Romance to the Caribbean

Taye Diggs stars as Carter, an NFL superstar who heads to the island of Nevis to get away from the pressure of his career and recharge. While there, he meets Simone (Heather Hemmens), an interior decorator who is trying to rebuild her life after being betrayed. Cynthia Bailey also stars in this romantic story about two people finding each other when neither may have expected it.

“Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise With You” premieres on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘The Road Back to Us’ Revisits a Couple’s Past

Mary Antonini and Shane Marriott star as a divorced couple who take a cross-country trip to deliver their daughter’s belongings to college. Along the way, old memories from their marriage resurface, leaving them to reflect on their relationship and what led them to go their separate ways. It seems like the trip could give them a new perspective on their shared past, even if finding their way forward isn’t quite so simple.

“The Road Back to Us” premieres on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘One Last Shot‘ Puts a Mother’s Love to the Test

Tisha Campbell stars as Joy, a mother whose world is turned upside down when her son, Chaz (Jaden Lucas Miller), is diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. As medical bills and other financial pressures mount, Joy must find a way to fight for her son, even if it means working with her ex. Let’s be real, a parent facing something this frightening has a lot to deal with, and Joy’s story centers on the lengths a mother will go to for her child.

“One Last Shot” premieres on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘In Another Life’ Finds an Unexpected Connection in the ICU

Samora Smallwood and Romaine Waite star as two strangers whose spouses are both in intensive care, each battling a life-threatening condition. As they wait for news about the people they love, the pair form a bond that gradually becomes something more. It seems like the emotional drama will explore how two people dealing with uncertainty and fear can find comfort in each other when life takes an unexpected turn.

“In Another Life” premieres on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘Love on the Vineyard‘ Makes a Martha’s Vineyard Return Feel Special

Paula Patton stars as Jordan, who returns to Martha’s Vineyard and reconnects with Eric Robinson (Derek Luke), her former summer love. When Jordan joins an effort to save a historic inn in Oak Bluffs, she finds herself involved in a cause that holds deep significance for the Black community while also revisiting feelings from her past. Janet Hubert also stars in the romance, which brings together a meaningful local landmark and a relationship that may deserve another chance.

“Love on the Vineyard” premieres on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘After the Last Goodbye’ Explores Love After Loss

Chantel Riley and Chris Hong star in a drama about a widow who is still grieving her late husband when she secretly enters the life of the man who received his donated heart. As she gets closer to him, an unexpected emotional connection begins to develop, making an already complicated situation even harder to navigate. Honestly, it’s a story with a difficult starting point, and the growing feelings add another layer to the widow’s journey through grief.

“After The Last” premieres on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright‘ Brings Holiday Romance

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Brandy Norwood stars as Fancy Ballantine, a Chicago fashion designer juggling the demands of her business and plans for her wedding to Jaylen (Robert C. Riley). With help from her mother, Evelyn (Debbi Morgan), and her sister Belle (Sy’Rai Smith), Fancy has family support as she tries to manage it all. But when a reformed ex returns to her life, she risks putting her relationship with Jaylen in jeopardy just as their wedding approaches.

“Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright” premieres on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

‘Checking Inn for Christmas’ Checks Into a Holiday Love Story

Juliah Cheree Taylor stars as Claire, a journalist whose editor, Amelia (Vivica A. Fox), assigns her to write a feature about a holiday resort. The assignment brings Claire into contact with the property’s owner, Julian Clark (Josh Henderson), and the two begin to grow closer. Jackée Harry also stars in the holiday movie, where Claire may have to decide whether chasing a career-making story is worth risking a chance at romance.

“Checking Inn for Christmas” premieres on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 10:00pm ET.

‘A Firefighter’s Christmas Calendar’ Sparks Holiday Romance

Holly Deveaux and Kyana Teresa star in this holiday romance about Dani Ramos, a rookie firefighter who teams up with photographer Sasha to create a firefighter calendar. The project aims to raise money for the station’s holiday toy drive, but the two women find themselves growing closer along the way. As their romance develops, career ambitions could complicate their plans, making it harder to balance love and their professional goals.

“A Firefighter’s Christmas Calendar” premieres on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

LMN Adds Two Thrillers to November’s Movie Schedule

Known for the more suspenseful movies, LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) also has two new thrillers on the schedule for November. And yep, both come with their fair share of family drama and secrets. From a mother’s suspicions about her son’s wealthy new benefactor to a daughter questioning mysterious messages after her mom’s murder, it seems like these stories will keep viewers guessing about who they can trust.

Jessica Morris, Kayla Emerson, and Jonah Walker star in this thriller about a mother who grows concerned when a wealthy older woman begins giving her son lavish gifts and money. As she looks into the woman’s intentions, she uncovers an obsession that goes far beyond generosity and could put her son in danger.

“My Son’s Sugar Momma” premieres on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

Madison Crawford, Philipp Karner, Asbury Stembridge, Liz DeCoudres, Milly Figuereo, and Peter Mastne star in this thriller about Veronica, whose world is turned upside down when her mother is murdered. Strange messages that appear to come from her late mother leave Veronica questioning whether they’re genuine or AI-generated. As she digs into her family’s hidden secrets, she races to uncover the truth before the killer can strike again.

“Who Killed My Mother?” premieres on Friday, November 27, 2026 at 8:00pm ET.

Lifetime’s November Lineup Brings Mystery, Romance & Christmas Cheer

From a murder mystery to second-chance romances and holiday love stories, Lifetime’s November lineup has plenty to keep movie fans busy. Let’s be real, the Christmas premieres on Thanksgiving weekend may be just what viewers need to get into the holiday spirit, while the earlier movies offer a mix of suspense and heartfelt drama. With lots of new movies on the schedule, there’s something to watch throughout the month, whether you’re in the mood for a thriller or ready to start your holiday movie marathon.