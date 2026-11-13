Sarah Paulson Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘Everyone Thinks I Have’

It’s certainly not uncommon for an actress to go under the knife for a discreet nip-and-tuck, yet there are also those who insist rumors of their cosmetic surgery are wildly exaggerated.

That’s certainly the case with Sarah Paulson, who addressed speculation about whether she’s had any work done in a recent interview.

‘No Goo In There’

The “American Horror Story” star appeared in the Thursday, November 12 edition of Chelsea Handler‘s “Dear Chelsea” podcast, where she confronted those claims.

Discussing how one side of her face is slightly different than the other, the 51-year-old actress explained (via Entertainment Weekly). “Well, Chelsea. It’s just less sharp. It’s just a little softer,” she said, insisting she hadn’t augmented her visage with fillers or botox. “And I don’t put anything in my face,” she added. “I have no goo in there.”

Continuing on that line of thought, Paulson added, “Everyone thinks I have.”

Paulson kept going by adding, “People all over the internet think that I’ve done my lips, my forehead, everything,” she shared, but insisted that was not accurate.

“I’ve done nothing to my face,” she said.

Handler concurred, telling the actress, “No, I can see that you’ve done nothing. I don’t mean that in a negative way. You look like you, and you don’t look like you need anything.”

That prompted Paulson to quip, “I can tell you’ve done nothing because you look like an old bag.”

An Earlier Denial

Getty Sarah Paulson got a tattoo to honor Diane Keaton.

This isn’t the first time that Paulson has refuted rumors of plastic surgery.

Back in April 2024, when interviewed by fellow actor Pedro Pascal for Interview, the topic of aging arose when Paulson admitted she wasn’t feeling quite up to snuff at the moment.

“It’s a communication of how old we are. Do you know what I mean? That we get sick, then we don’t get well, and then we get sick again. It’s a testament to our rapid aging,” Paulson joked.

“Our middle-aged demise,” noted Pascal, who is the same age as Paulson. “I’m happy to say it,” Paulson said at the time, admitting she was then 49 years old. “Really?” Pascal fired back. “I’m not…”

“Well, since I don’t shoot anything into my face at this particular juncture, I imagine everyone knows I’m 49,” she said.

When Pascal observed that returning to the theater would keep her young, she set him straight.

“Oh my God. If there’s anything that’s going to age me rapidly, it’s going back to the theater,” Paulson declared.

“Sometimes I’m backstage doing this play, ‘Appropriate,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, I’m making these facial expressions multiple times a day all day for months on end. I’ve never had those lines in between my eyebrows.’ Well, I expect when I’m done with this play, they’ll be there permanently,” she added.

Of course, Paulson has a unique perspective on aging, given that her longtime partner Holland Taylor is three decades her senior.

“There’s a poignancy to being with someone older,” Paulson told The New York Times in 2016. “I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important, and it can make the little things seem very small. It puts a kind of sharp light mixed with a sort of diffused light on something. I can’t say it any other way than there’s a poignancy to it, and a heightened sense of time and the value of time.”

