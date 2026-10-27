Alec Baldwin Breaks Down Remembering Late Father in Emotional Video: ‘Gone Too Soon’

Losing a parent is an ache of a lifetime, and no one knows the pain as deeply as actor Alec Baldwin.

More than four decades after losing his father, Alec still thinks about the years they never got to spend together. On what would have been his dad’s 99th birthday, the actor shared a heartfelt tribute and reflected on how becoming a father himself has changed his outlook on life.

The “Glengarry Glen Ross” star, 68, posted an Instagram video on Monday, October 26, remembering his father, Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., who died in 1983 at just 55.

Alec Baldwin Remembers His Father on His 99th Birthday

The “30 Rock” star recalled losing his father when he was just 25 years old. “But he was gone too soon. He was gone too soon,” Alec said in the video.

Alexander, a former high school history teacher and football coach, was born in 1927 and died in April 1983, per Newsday.

Looking back on their relationship, Alec acknowledged that his father wasn’t always easy to understand.

“My dad was a unique guy,” he said. “Difficult in some ways, but he was really very, um, he was very special.”

Alec Baldwin Says Fatherhood Is the Best Time of His Life

During his latest tribute, Alec reflected on raising young children in his late 60s and the comments he sometimes receives about becoming a father again later in life.

“And people make all kinds of, um, you know, strange cracks and comments about doing that,” he said.

“And it’s like, my God, it’s the best time of my life.”

The “Beetlejuice” actor admitted that he spent much of his younger years pursuing professional ambitions. These days, however, he would rather be home. “And now I never want to leave my house,” he said. “I just want to stay home and be with my kids all the time.”

He closed Monday’s message with a simple tribute to the father he lost 43 years ago.

“So happy birthday to my dad, wherever you are.”

Alec Baldwin Previously Shared the Lessons His Father Taught Him

The Emmy-winning actor has spoken about missing his father on previous birthdays.

In October 2024, Alec shared another Instagram tribute, reflecting on how time had blurred his childhood memories. He acknowledged that “even with so much time” since Alexander’s death, “it’s all so blurry now.”

Still, he remembered the lessons his father taught him and how their meaning changed as he grew older.

Getty Alec Baldwin

“Fathers are always standing in the wings for so much of your life when you’re a kid, and then they become more … the things that they have to say or the things that they offer you as a parent are more relevant and more interesting as they get older,” Alec said at the time.

He ended that earlier tribute with a birthday wish.

“So anyway, happy birthday to my dad. Happy birthday to my dad, wherever you are,” he concluded.

Alec Baldwin Grew Up in a Family of Six Children

Getty Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and family attend the Spellbound Premiere

Alec is the second-oldest of six children born to Alexander and Carol Baldwin.

His siblings include fellow actors Daniel Baldwin, Billy Baldwin, and Stephen Baldwin, along with sisters Elizabeth and Jane, according to People.

Carol died in May 2022 at age 92. She was known for her advocacy work on breast cancer, WHAM reported at the time.

Alec has often spoken about the importance of family, especially since he and his wife welcomed seven children with former DWTS star, Hilaria Baldwin.

He also shares an adult daughter, Ireland, with his former wife, Kim Basinger.