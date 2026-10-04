Kim Kardashian Reveals the Surprising Number of Nannies She Employs

In addition to appearing in Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” starring in legal drama “All’s Fair,” embarking on a new romance with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and running her multibillion-dollar Skims empire, Kim Kardashian is also the mother of four.

She and ex-husband Kanye West share that brood: North West, 13; Saint West, 10; Chicago West, eight; and Psalm West, seven.

Given how busy she is, it’s not surprising that Kardashian enjoys the help of a nanny — or, as she revealed in a recent interview with The Times’ Style Magazine, nannies, plural.

That’s a Lot of Nannies

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Speaking with the outlet, Kardashian revealed she has five different nannies in her employ.

They don’t all work at the same time, however; she will typically bring on one, while holding the other four in rotation.

That said, even with the help of a nanny she still insists on taking her kids to school each day and then picking them up, and having dinner with them in the evening.

An ‘Intermediate-Strict Parent’

Getty Kim Kardashian.

In the interview, Kardashian described her parenting style.

“I think I am an intermediate-strict parent,” she said, detailing a home life that is, considering who she is, surprisingly normal.

“I’m extremely patient and loving,” she added. “I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”

The Perils of Fame

Getty North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show.

As one of the most famous people on the planet, Kardashian is well versed in all aspects of fame, both positive and otherwise.

In that respect, she admits she can become concerned about how that impacts her kids, particular eldest child North, who is already in the midst of launching a music career with the release of her debut EP earlier this year.

“I do worry about it,” Kardashian admitted.

“Each kid does what they’re comfortable with,” she explained. “So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines. North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back. All she wants to do is forward-facing projects. And so it’s like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way. And with her, since it’s more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure that we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”

Money Matters

Then, of course, there’s the matter of her immense wealth.

“It’s something I talk to my kids about constantly, about hard work, never taking things for granted, always having gratitude,” she shared.

“I lead by example,” Kardashian added. “I’m really open with them about my work, all of the hard work that I put into my law studies, and they’re proud. I think that you can have a big life and still have that spirit in you. But it is more challenging.”



