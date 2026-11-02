The Biggest Stars You Never Realized Were in Lifetime Movies

Lifetime has been making movies for decades. And its library includes plenty of familiar faces. While the network is known for its dramatic storylines, holiday romances, and thrillers, some of its movies also feature actors who would go on to become major Hollywood stars. Yep, there are probably a few names on this list that fans won’t expect to see.

Before becoming Oscar winners, Emmy winners, superhero stars, and household names, several actors appeared in Lifetime productions early in their careers. Some of these movies came out years before their biggest projects, while others premiered around the same time they were becoming recognizable to television audiences. Honestly, it’s always fun to discover an early role from an actor whose career has taken off since then.

Let’s be real, Lifetime has had some pretty impressive casting over the years. Here are some of the stars you might not have realized appeared in the network’s movies.

Reese Witherspoon — ‘Wildflower’ (1991)

Getty Reese Witherspoon (1999)

At only 15, Reese Witherspoon appeared in “Wildflower,” making it one of the earlier credits in her acting career. Directed by Diane Keaton, the Lifetime drama follows two siblings who discover a young girl being mistreated by her stepfather. Witherspoon played Ellie Perkins, who, alongside her brother Sammy, befriends the girl and tries to help her. It’s quite a different project from the romantic comedies and major studio movies audiences would come to associate with Witherspoon.

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home (free)

Mark Ruffalo — ‘On the 2nd Day of Christmas’ (1997)

Getty Mark Ruffalo (2000)

Yep, Mark Ruffalo has a holiday movie hiding in his earlier filmography. In “On the 2nd Day of Christmas,” he stars as Bert, a department store security guard whose Christmas plans take an unexpected turn when he catches Trish (Mary Stuart Masterson) and her young niece Patsy stealing from the store. Rather than simply sending them on their way, Bert ends up taking responsibility for the pair so Patsy won’t have to spend the holidays in social services.

Where to Watch: DVD Purchase via Barnes & Noble

Kirsten Dunst — ‘Fifteen and Pregnant’ (1998)

Getty Kirsten Dunst (1999)

Long before becoming part of the “Spider-Man” franchise, Kirsten Dunst took on a very different kind of leading role in the Lifetime drama, “Fifteen and Pregnant.” She played Tina Spangler, a 15-year-old who discovers she’s pregnant while her family is already dealing with marital problems. The movie explores how the news affects Tina and the people closest to her, making it a much more serious project than some of the roles audiences might remember her for today.

Where to Watch: Plex TV (free)

Christina Hendricks — ‘Hunger Point’ (2003)

Getty Christina Hendricks (2004)

Fans who first discovered Christina Hendricks through “Mad Men” might not know she appeared in this Lifetime drama. In “Hunger Point,” she played Frannie Hunter, one of two sisters growing up in a household where their mother’s obsession with dieting has serious consequences. The story examines the family’s complicated relationship with food, body image, and eating disorders. Hendricks shared the screen with Barbara Hershey and Susan May Pratt.

Where to Watch: Currently Unavailable (This film sometimes gets picked up by Tubi TV.)

Jason Momoa — ‘Tempted’ (2003)

Getty Jason Momoa (2004)

Before audiences knew him as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” or Aquaman, Jason Momoa had a role in the Lifetime movie, “Tempted,” set in Hawaii. He played Kala, a young man who becomes romantically involved with Emma Burke (Virginia Madsen), a married woman visiting the island after the death of the woman who raised her. Honestly, it’s a pretty interesting early credit to find when looking through Momoa’s career.

Where to Watch: Prime Video (subscription)

Elliot Page — ‘Going for Broke’ (2003)

Getty Ellen Page (2006)

Elliot Page (formerly credited as Ellen Page), appeared in “Going for Broke” several years before “Juno” brought widespread attention to their work. The LMN drama stars Delta Burke as Laura Bancroft, a mother whose gambling addiction leads to increasingly serious problems for her family. Page played Laura’s daughter, Jennifer, who finds herself caught up in the consequences of her mother’s decisions. It’s another dramatic television role from earlier in Page’s career.

Where to Watch: Currently Unavailable (Fans can check the film’s JustWatch page for updates.)

Kristen Bell — ‘Gracie’s Choice’ (2004)

Getty Kristen Bell (2004)

When Kristen Bell landed the lead role in “Gracie’s Choice,” she was already building her acting résumé. She portrayed Gracie Thompson, a teenager who has spent much of her life looking after her younger siblings because of their mother’s struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. When their situation becomes increasingly unstable, Gracie decides she wants to adopt her siblings and give them a more secure home. The movie also stars Anne Heche and Diane Ladd.

Where to Watch: Prime Video (subscription)

Zac Efron — ‘Miracle Run’ (2004)

Getty Zac Efron (2004)

Yep, Zac Efron appeared in a Lifetime movie before “High School Musical” made him a household name. In “Miracle Run,” he played Stephen Morgan, one of twin brothers diagnosed with autism. Mary-Louise Parker stars as their mother, Corrine, who works to make sure her sons receive the support and opportunities they need. The story follows the family over several years, with Efron portraying Stephen as a teenager.

Where to Watch: Tubi TV (free)

Tatiana Maslany — ‘Dawn Anna’ (2005)

Getty Tatiana Maslany (2010)

Years before winning an Emmy for playing multiple characters in “Orphan Black,” Tatiana Maslany appeared in the Lifetime drama, “Dawn Anna,” starring Debra Winger. She portrayed Lauren “Lulu” Dawn Townsend, the daughter of Dawn Anna, a single mother whose family faces multiple challenges, including the devastating loss of a daughter in the Columbine tragedy. It seems like this early role is one that could easily get overlooked when fans look back at Maslany’s career.

Where to Watch: Netflix (subscription)

Sarah Paulson — ‘A Christmas Wedding’ (2006)

Getty Sarah Paulson (2006)

With a résumé that includes plenty of horror and dramatic projects, Sarah Paulson also starred in the Lifetime holiday romantic comedy, “A Christmas Wedding.” She played Emily, a woman trying to make it home in time for her Christmas wedding to Ben (Eric Mabius). When travel complications threaten her plans, Emily has to figure out how to get back to her fiancé. Honestly, it’s a fun contrast to some of the darker characters Paulson would become so well-known for playing.

Where to Watch: DVD Purchase via Amazon

Leighton Meester — ‘The Haunting of Sorority Row’ (2007)

Getty Leighton Meester (2007)

The year “Gossip Girl” premiered, Leighton Meester also took on a supernatural role in the Lifetime movie, “The Haunting of Sorority Row.” She played Samantha “Sam” Willows, a college freshman who begins suspecting that her sorority house has some disturbing secrets. The horror movie premiered in Canada on Global before making its way to Lifetime in the United States. Let’s be real, it’s an interesting addition to Meester’s early television work, especially for fans who primarily associate her with Blair Waldorf.

Where to Watch: Pluto TV (free)

Lifetime’s Movie Library Has Plenty of Celebrity Surprises

Looking back at these movies is a fun way to see just how many familiar faces have passed through Lifetime over the years. Some of these actors were still building their careers, while others were already starting to attract attention for their work.

Let’s be real, finding a favorite actor in an older Lifetime movie can make an otherwise familiar title a lot more interesting. And honestly, with stars like Witherspoon, Ruffalo, Bell, and Efron among the names on this list, it seems like Lifetime‘s movie library has a few more celebrity surprises worth discovering.

Note: The ‘Where to Watch’ sections list availability at the time of this writing. Streaming options may change due to licensing agreements, so titles may not remain on the platforms listed in the future.