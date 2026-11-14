How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ for Free This Weekend Without a Subscription

For more than five decades, Thanksgiving hasn’t officially felt underway until Snoopy sets up a ping-pong table in the backyard and serves Charlie Brown and his friends buttered toast, pretzel sticks, popcorn, and jelly beans.

If watching the 1973 Peanuts classic is a must on your November 2026 holiday checklist, you won’t find it airing on CBS, ABC, or PBS. But you don’t have to pay to watch it, either. Apple TV is making “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” available to stream completely free for non-subscribers.

When Will ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Air?

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Unfortunately, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will not air on broadcast television in 2026. After decades of airing on CBS, ABC, and later PBS, the 1973 Peanuts classic moved exclusively to Apple TV, which holds the streaming rights to the holiday specials through 2030.

However, you don’t need a paid subscription to watch it. Apple TV is offering a special two-day free streaming window for non-subscribers on Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2026. If you already have an Apple TV subscription, you can stream the half-hour special on demand any time throughout the holiday season.

To take advantage of the free weekend, all you need is the Apple TV app, available on smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles, iPhones, and web browsers, and a free Apple Account to sign in.

Once logged in during the November 14–15 window, search for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and hit play for free. Viewers can watch it as many times as they want during the free window of opportunity before it closes.

The classic animated episode shows that true friendship doesn’t involve a huge feast with all the trimmings. Its all about who’s around the table that’s the reason to be most thankful.

What Other Peanuts Holiday Treasures Will Air This Holiday Season?

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“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” isn’t the only free Peanuts holiday show viewers can watch this season.

Apple is making available “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for two days in December. Viewers can stream the beloved episode for free on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” tells the story of tells the story of Charlie Brown trying to shake off his seasonal blues while his friends get swept up in holiday greed and flashy decorations. When he brings home a frail little wooden tree for the school play, they rally around him to rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.

However, an all-new Peanuts seasonal special, “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy,” can only be viewed with a subscription. The newest franchise installment premiered on Friday, November 13. It is the first Peanuts holiday special in 22 years following 2003’s “I Want a Dog For Christmas Charlie Brown.”

A press release states, “In the latest special under the acclaimed ‘Snoopy Presents’ banner, the Peanuts kids are on their best behavior. But Snoopy has landed on Santa’s naughty list. With just 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to prove he’s not such a bad beagle after all, discovering along the way that the season is about more than gifts.”