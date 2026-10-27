Beloved ‘Kate & Allie’ Star Passes Away at 80 as Family Shares Emotional Tribute

Susan Saint James, the Emmy-winning actress who became a familiar face on television as Kate in “Kate & Allie” and as the wife of McMillan in “McMillan & Wife”, has passed away.

Susan, 80, died Monday, October 26, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her representative confirmed to People.

Her family remembered her as a generous, compassionate woman who put others first, even through personal tragedy.

Susan Saint James’ Family Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Her Death

Getty Susan Saint James dies at 80

In a statement to People, the actress’s family reflected on her kindness and the way she made people feel welcome.

“She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.”

They also recalled her remarkable ability to connect with strangers.

“She never met a stranger. Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the shoe store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story.”

Her family said she maintained that generosity throughout her life.

Susan Saint James Was Known for ‘Kate & Allie’ and ‘McMillan & Wife’

Born Susan Jane Miller in Los Angeles in 1946, the actress grew up in Rockford, Illinois, according to IMDb.

She began modeling before moving to Hollywood, where she signed with Universal and landed a role on “The Name of the Game” in 1968, according to Amazon Prime.

Her performance earned her an Emmy Award. In 1971, she joined Rock Hudson in the detective series “McMillan & Wife,” playing Sally McMillan.

The role brought her three additional Emmy nominations. She later starred opposite Jane Curtin in the beloved CBS sitcom “Kate & Allie,” which aired from 1984 to 1989.

Her film credits included “Love at First Bite,” “Outlaw Blues,” and “How to Beat the High Cost of Living.”

She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008.

Susan Saint James Endured the Heartbreaking Loss of Her Youngest Son

Away from acting, Susan was devoted to her family. She met television executive Dick Ebersol while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 1981, according to the Washington Post. They married just 42 days later.

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The couple welcomed three sons together, including Teddy.

Tragedy struck on Sunday, November 28, 2004, when a private plane carrying Ebersol and two of their sons crashed in Colorado, per CBS News.

Teddy, 14, was killed. His father and brother survived.

Her family recalled how Susan supported her loved ones despite her own grief. “Even in the deepest grief of her life, she put everyone else first.”

Susan Saint James Chose Family Over Hollywood Fame

Getty Susan Saint James attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025

Saint James eventually stepped away from Hollywood to devote more time to her children, choosing family life over the spotlight. In a 1993 interview with the Baltimore Sun, the award-winning actress explained why she had no regrets about leaving her television career behind.

“The biggest part of my retirement from films and television is because my kids are at that age now where they need to be the stars of our family. They don’t need a mother who, when she walks in a room, they get shoved out of the way. I’ve had a much more pleasant life since that star has faded,” she said.

She made occasional television appearances, including “The Drew Carey Show,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Suits.”

Her family said she approached life after her son’s death with the same compassion and optimism that had always defined her.

Susan is survived by her husband, Dick; four children; seven grandchildren; her sister, Mary Mercedes Dewey; and her service dog, Lola.

One of her last known public appearances was on Sunday, February 16, 2025, when she attended “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” in New York City, more than a year before her death.