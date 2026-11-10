Fan-Favorite ‘Dance Moms’ Former Child Star Celebrates Engagement

The “Dance Moms” girls are all grown up.

From 2011 through 2019, the Lifetime series followed several aspiring dancers at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pennsylvania. Most of the drama stemmed from dance coach Abby Lee Miller butting heads with the dancers’ mothers.

Years later, fans love keeping up with the former child stars. Several have gone on to establish careers in the entertainment industry, including JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler.

Meanwhile, the Hyland sisters, Brooke and Paige, focused on school, careers, and starting families of their own. Paige Hyland just got engaged and can’t wait to share the good news with everyone.

‘Dance Moms’ Alum Paige Hyland Says ‘Yes’

Paige Hyland will be the next “Dance Moms” star to walk down the aisle.

“The easiest YES 💍” she captioned an Instagram post this afternoon. The former child star attached a photo of Thrift getting down on one knee and asking for her hand. Several other photos show off Hyland’s excitement, and of course, a close-up shot of the stunning ring.

Several members of the “Dance Moms” cast flooded the post with kind words, celebrating the big news.

After accepting the proposal, Paige Hyland and Jayvon Thrift spoke with PEOPLE about the romantic moment.

“We started dating my senior year of high school, and since then, we’ve grown up and experienced so many different chapters of life together,” the 26-year-old excitedly told the outlet. “It’s so special to look back on how far we’ve come, but I have a feeling this will be our best chapter yet.”

Thrift popped the question at Washington’s Landing in Pittsburgh with their dog, Wesley, by their side.

“I can’t wait to build a life together and see all of the exciting things the future has in store for us,” Hyland added.

Being high school sweethearts has allowed the couple to truly learn and grow up together.

“Paige has been my best friend for the past seven years, and I feel incredibly lucky to have found someone I want to share every part of my life with,” Thrift told the outlet. “I knew I wanted to spend forever with her, and being able to make that official was one of the best moments of my life.”

Brooke Hyland Got Married Earlier This Year

“Dance Moms” fans can’t wait to see photos from Paige Hyland and Jayvon Thirft’s special day when it finally arrives. Paige’s older sister and fellow “Dance Moms” castmate, Brooke Hyland, tied the knot in early 2026. They married at a lovely destination wedding in Florida.

Amid Brooke’s wedding photos, fans quickly spotted Paige as a bridesmaid.

In October, Brooke Hyland and her groom had a small second ceremony at their church.

“Before I get a million questions… yes, we had our destination wedding and legally got married in February! 🤍” the former child star shared with her Instagram audience a few weeks ago. “We wanted to have our marriage recognized by the Church, especially before starting a family, so here I am… getting ready to celebrate with just our family🕊️🤍”

Fans wish the “Dance Mom” alums nothing but a lifetime of love and happiness in their marriages.