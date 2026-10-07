Mia Goth Makes Major Move to End Marriage to Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth has officially filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf one year after the two went through a high-profile seperation.

Court documents TMZ obtained show the actress filed on Tuesday, Oct. 6, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The date of seperation is listed as July 28, 2025. Goth is also asking for primary legal and physical custody of the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Isabel. And she has asked requested to terminate the court’s ability to award either her or Shia spousal support.

This comes after Page Six reported in February that the two had been separated since 2025, but were keeping things under wraps.

The two first met while filming “Nymphomaniac” in 2012. They married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016. The two then briefly separated in 2018 before reconciling in 2022, which is when they welcomed their first child together.

Shia LaBeouf Opened Up About His Split In February Interview

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In February, LaBeouf did an interview with “Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan” in which he admitted that he “failed” his marriage to Goth.

“We were deeply unhappy,” he said. “I made a lot of mistakes early on before we tried to have a baby. I had violated trust in a big, big way.”

“We tried … to fix it, and it was impossible, and we both became very unhappy,” he added. “And it’s not good to be unhappy around a baby. It’s not good to be unhappy around kids.

He took accountability for his part in the breakup.

“You got to deal with that and God puts that on your heart for a reason,” LaBeouf said. “And I feel like it’s not new heartbreak. I don’t want to talk too much about it. It’s not my story alone to tell but my side is, you know, I failed my marriage, and so I had to own up to that.”

However, when asked about Goth, he only had good things to say.

“That’s a good girl,” he said. “That’s one of the best girls that ever lived. She’s incredible, that woman. Incredible … all the time. 10 out of 10.”

“We’re in a good spot,” LaBeouf added. “I mean, this isn’t new. … We’ve been there for a while, we’re trying to figure out co-parenting, and we’re good. Even through all this, she gives me grace.”

Shia LaBeouf Moved To New Orleans After The Split

Getty CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Shia LaBeouf poses during the “Slauson Rec” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Following the couple’s breakup, LaBeouf made the decision to leave Los Angeles and move to New Orleans, buying a house for just over $1 million.

The reason: To give him a “fresh start he hoped would mark a new chapter,” as well as to “reset and refocus,” according to TMZ.

A source who spoke to People added, “He was just unhappy in Los Angeles and saw New Orleans as a reset.”

And as an added bonus, his new home is closer to his father, Jeffrey, which is one of the biggest reasons the actor moved into the area.

“He’s very close with his dad and wanted to spend more time with his dad,” the source said, according to People.