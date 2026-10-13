‘SNL’ Makes History By Tapping Its First-Ever Online Content Creator to Host

It’s fair to say that the majority of “Saturday Night Live” hosts during the show’s half-century-and-counting history have been actors.

That said, “SNL” hosts have also included athletes, musicians, politicians, news anchors, models and various other famous folks beyond the realm of acting.

An upcoming episode, however, will mark a new first for the show when “Saturday Night Live” welcomes its first-ever online content creator.

Druski Will Make ‘SNL’ History

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

While NBC has yet to make an official announcement, Variety is reporting — through multiple sources — that Druski will be hosting the show’s November 7 episode.

The comedian — known for his comedic videos on TikTok, for which he’s amassed 15 million followers — joins a lineup of hosts in Season 52 that has included New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, actress Dakota Johnson and controversial comedian Shane Gillis.

Druksi (whose real name is Drew Desbordes) will be the first content creator to host.

Reps for “SNL” “did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” notes Variety, adding that the outlet reached out to a rep for Druski, who declined to comment.

A Viral Sensation

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If Variety’s report turns out to be accurate, performing in “SNL” sketches would be right in Druski’s wheelhouse.

As his millions of followers know, he performs intricately designed skits filmed for TikTok, which have racked up an estimated 1.79 billion total views.

Earlier this year, Druski made headlines for a TikTok video in which he was costumed as a blonde-haired white woman, titled “How Conservative Women in America act.” Not only did the video generate a healthy dose of controversy, it also brought the comedian more than 274 million views.

Druski Has Been Pursuing Comedy for Years

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In an interview with Rolling Stone, Druski recalled his burning ambition to take his comedy viral, and the bold goals he set for himself.

“I had written goals down, but it just wasn’t very specific on what I wanted to do,” he told the magazine.

“It was like unachievable things you could do in a year. I’m talking about being a millionaire in the first year of me doing this [expletive],” he explained. “I just had to get real specific, and I taped it on the door, so I had to look at it every day before I walked out that door. Anything I’m doing, I wrote everything down specifically. I knocked all those goals out that year, too. I still have, too. I have a lot of my goals that I wrote down from back in the day, going back to 2015, 2016, 2017.”

The one guiding light throughout it all was his insistence that his comedy reflect reality.

“My big thing on getting comedy material and stuff is it comes from real life situations,” he shared. “Even when we experience things that may get on my nerves, or we’re in a situation where it’s maybe bad, I’ll always be like, okay, let me just live in the moment. You can always get communicative material from anything. Some of my best work is from real-life moments and being around these types of people.”

At the time, he also celebrated hitting one of his goals — to be in the pages of Rolling Stone.

“This has been honestly amazing. I’ve been excited for real. When I told my mom, she was just like, ‘Rolling Stone?!’ This is a big deal for me, for sure,” he added.

