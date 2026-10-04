Erin Krakow Spills Huge News on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14: ‘Cat’s Out of the Bag’

As the cast of Hallmark Channel‘s beloved series “When Calls The Heart” gathered for the 10th annual Hearties Family Reunion on October 3, 2026, they gave the show’s superfans a few teases of what to expect when the show returns in January.

But when series lead Erin Krakow announced one huge detail, confirming that they’ve filmed Elizabeth and Nathan’s highly-anticipated wedding, fear swept across her face as she realized she may have spoken too soon. The funny moment had the crowd and cast cracking up, and allowed for even more details to emerge.

Everything We Know About Elizabeth & Nathan’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ Wedding

In a video of Krakow (who plays schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton) shared by the official WCTH page, she’s seen talking about filming the upcoming season during a panel with several fellow castmates, including Kevin McGarry (who plays Mountie Nathan Grant).

“It was scary and special and wonderful, and we’re very happy that our characters are now…” Krakow said, pausing before she said, “married!” Her jaw then dropped open as the crowd cheered, and she blurted out, “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that!” She threw her arms up in the air as if to say, “Oh well!” and got a big laugh.

In another video from the Hearties Family Reunion posted by the Suspenders Unbuttoned podcast, actor Jack Wagner spilled his own details about the big wedding “now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag.” Wagner said his character, Mountie Bill Avery is in the wedding party, wearing “matching suits” with Little Jack (Elizabeth’s son, played by Hyland Goodrich).

“He’s just adorable,” Wagner smiled. “So it’s me, and Kevin’s in his Mountie outfit, and I’m there, and Hyland’s in front of me.”

‘When Calls The Heart’ Had Been Dropping Hints a Wedding Was Coming

Hearties were thrilled by the confirmation that Elizabeth and Nathan’s wedding will, indeed, happen in season 14. But there had certainly been clues a wedding was coming.

In late September, Hallmark released a preview clip that showed Lori Loughlin’s character, Abigail Stanton, reuniting with Elizabeth after seven years away from the show. After Elizabeth excitedly introduces her bestie to her new fiancé, Abigail says, “I couldn’t miss your wedding!”

Another tip-off was the casting of Hollywood icon and longtime Hallmark star Marilu Henner as Nathan’s mother, appearing in two season 14 episodes as a guest star. Most Hearties suspected her character, Birdie Grant, would arrive in Hope Valley for the wedding. That was also confirmed during the talent panels on October 3.

Nathan and Elizabeth got engaged in the season 13 finale, with a romantic proposal overlooking Hope Valley from its water tower. Nathan told Elizabeth, “You’re like silver. You reflect back the best in anyone lucky enough to stand in your light.”

Hearties have been hoping that producers wouldn’t build in a long engagement for the couple, but it’s not clear when exactly the wedding will occur during season 14.