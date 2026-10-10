Hallmark Is Bringing Back 8 Romantic Fall Movies to Rewatch This Sunday — Oct. 11

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 11. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Good Witch’s Wonder’ – 8 a.m. Eastern Time / 7 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Good Witch’s Wonder” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “The Good Witch’s Wonder” (per the Hallmark Channel): Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) finds herself with only days to plan her stepson Brandon’s (Matthew Knight) wedding to Tara (Ashley Leggat) when the happy couple unexpectedly pushes up the date for their big day. Meanwhile, Martha (Catherine Disher), the newly elected mayor of Middleton has roped Cassie into chairing the silent auction to raise much-needed funds for her pet project, the Middleton Botanical Gardens. Audrey (Rachel Wilson), a new arrival in town, pops in to Cassie’s store Bell, Book & Candle and the two instantly bond. Needing help in the store, Cassie immediately hires Audrey as her new store associate and she even pitches in and helps Cassie organize the auction. But, Audrey is hiding a secret past and suspicions start to swirl around her when the donated auction items are missing. With the use of her “special” powers, as well as some teamwork by the Mayor and Jake (Chris Potter), her husband, and local Chief of Police, will they conjure up the truth before it’s too late?

Starring Catherine Bell and Chris Potter.

“The Good Witch’s Wonder” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2014.

‘Fourth Down and Love’ – 10 a.m. Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Fourth Down and Love” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Fourth Down and Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sparks are reignited when a single mother and a pro football player coincidentally meet again on her daughter’s flag football field after his career is interrupted by a sports injury.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey.

“Fourth Down and Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 9, 2023.

‘Notes of Autumn’ – 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Notes of Autumn” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Notes of Autumn” (per the Hallmark Channel): Ellie is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago. Her best friend Leo lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia. He’s a famous author with writer’s block who can’t seem to finish another installment in his highly popular book series. Realizing they both need a change of scenery, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings. Ellie gets tangled up in helping Sam, Leo’s neighbor, put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser. Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s good friend Matt and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him. Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, and as both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible.

Starring Ashley Williams, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner and Peter Porte.

“Notes of Autumn” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 16, 2023.

‘Under the Autumn Moon’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Under the Autumn Moon” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Under the Autumn Moon” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an ambitious executive convinces her boss that a picturesque ranch would be perfect for their company retreats, he agrees to let her check it out. However, her plan hits a snag when the owner, a charming cowboy, refuses to sell unless she can promise to preserve its history. He convinces her to stay and experience the magic of the ranch, but when her boss shows up with other plans in mind, will she have to make a choice between love or ambition?

Starring Lindy Booth and Wes Brown.

“Under the Autumn Moon” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 13, 2018.

‘Harvest Moon’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Harvest Moon” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Harvest Moon” (per the Hallmark Channel): When her family goes bankrupt, privileged city girl Jen Stone travels to the country to try and help a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment to get her money back. Not everyone is on board with her changes, least of all Brett, the farm’s handsome manager. By working with what she knows best, she just might be able to turn the farm around, while also falling in love.



Starring Jessy Schram and Jesse Hutch.

“Harvest Moon” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 10, 2015.

‘The Spirit of Halloween’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Spirit of Halloween” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “The Spirit of Halloween” (per the Hallmark Channel): Everly Stone is very firmly anti-Halloween. That is, until she is visited by three friendly yet spooky spirits who help her rediscover her true self and see what she’s been missing all along.

Starring Meghan Ory and Kevin McGarry.

“The Spirit of Halloween” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 10, 2026.

‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” (per the Hallmark Channel): A 1920’s ghost refuses to leave estate agent Anna’s newly listed home. Worse, the spirit is convinced she cannot “pass over” until she gets Anna back together with her ex.

Starring Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally and Madeleine Arthur.

“3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 7, 2023.

‘A Knight to Remember’ – 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Knight to Remember” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “A Knight to Remember” (per the Hallmark Channel): A statue of an English knight arrives in Chicago for an art exhibit. While cleaning the statue, museum conservator Emily impulsively kisses the statue, bringing him to life.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and James Trevena.

“A Knight to Remember” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 3, 2026.