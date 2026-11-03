Singer Brandy Goes Blonde in Head-Turning Red Carpet Appearance – Photos 

“The Boy Is Mine” singer Brandy attended the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards. Not only did the multi-platinum songstress walk the red carpet, but she also turned heads with a new hair color, opting for blonde instead of her usual style. Notably, this comes ahead of her concert series in South Africa.

Brandy Turned Heads in Sergio Hudson at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards

Getty Brandy

The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards took place on November 2 in New York City, with actress KeKe Palmer hosting. Brandy wore a black-and-white ensemble to the event designed by Sergio Hudson.

The songstress, known as The Vocal Bible, was seen on the red carpet wearing a white button-down top and a black high-waisted mini skirt. Brandy’s outfit also included semi-sheer gloves and a pair of black heels.

She wore her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, with two strands framing her face.

Brandy Also Reunited With Monica at the Fashion Awards

Getty Monica and Brandy

Brandy and Monica are both legends in the music world and share their 1998 hit single, “The Boy Is Mine,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks and remains the longest-running number one single on the chart by a female duo or group.

Because of their history together, including ‘The Boy Is Mine Tour” from 2025, the pair caused a stir at the CFDA Fashion Awards when they posed for photos together, months after headlining the 2026 Essence Fest.

Getty Brandy and Monica with Law Roach

Monica wore an olive green pleated gown with a full textured wrap. The singer was reportedly styled by Law Roach, who also posed for photos with the R&B legends.

Brandy Also Posed for Photos With Designer Sergio Hudson

Getty Brandy with designer Sergio Hudson at the CFDA Fashion Awards

During her red-carpet appearance at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, Brandy posed for photos with Hudson. Regarding Hudson, he won Bravo’s “Styled to Rock” in 2013, launched his fashion label the following year, and reestablished it in 2016.

He’s designed outfits for several high-profile occasions, including Michelle Obama’s ensemble for Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. Notably, he also designed Kamala Harris’ outfit for that night’s televised celebration.

According to Vogue, he presented his 2027 line at the Rainbow Room in New York City in September. This came after his 10th anniversary show in February.

Brandy is Headed to South Africa For a Series of Concerts

Getty Brandy

2026 has been a blockbuster year for Brandy, including headlining multiple musical festivals, publishing her New York Times #1 bestseller, receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the upcoming release of Lifetime’s “Christmas Everday: Married and Bright” on November 28.

To end her year, the singer will perform three arena concerts in South Africa, scheduled for December 14 in Cape Town at the Grand Arena in Grand West and December 17 and 18 in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena in Time Square.

Additionally, the songstress will headline the House of R&B festival in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 20, according to Voice of Nigeria.