Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington Turn Heads With Red Carpet Embrace at ‘Animals’ Premiere

Kerry Washington and Ben Affleck looked magical at the red carpet. The onscreen couple were together for the premiere of “Animals.” Affleck, 54, directed his co-star Washington, 49, in the Netflix psychological thriller. The pair play a married duo whose son has been kidnapped. The film will be released on October 9 on the streaming service. “Animals” is also produced by Affleck’s longtime best friend, Matt Damon, 56. The film’s cast and crew were in attendance at the red carpet, which was led by its lead actor and actress.

Affleck and Washington have been busy promoting the film over the week. The pair have made multiple appearances in junkets, TV interviews, and other media. Affleck was also a guest on Washington’s personal podcast

Ben Affleck And Kerry Washington Draw Attention At The ‘Animals’ Premiere

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Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington shared an embrace on the “Animals” red carpet. The two were supported by the rest of the cast and crew. However, the pair made the time to pose together for the cameras. Washington drew the most attention for her flowing dress.

The actress wore a blue-and-black gown featuring feather detailing, a plunging neckline and a sheer tulle skirt that flowed into a long train. Affleck also opted for something different with an emerald green suit and a light tie that contrasted with Washington’s outfit. The two snapped pictures facing each other with warm smiles, playing into the film’s premise of their relationship.

The event was held in Mexico City on October 4, just five days before “Animals” is due for release. The international premiere ties into the heavy promotion the film has received. Affleck and Washington were not the only ones dominating the cameras. Matt Damon kept a low profile but also snagged attention from the press. The lifetime friends nearly worked together on the film before scheduling changes led to Affleck playing the main character instead of Damon.

Kerry Washington Posted A Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse Of The Premiere

Kerry Washington gave fans a more intimate look of the premiere through her Instagram. The 49-year-old posted a carousel of pictures and videos featuring the cast and crew. Washington wowed more than 7.6 million followers with sultry poses of herself in her dress.

The rest of the photo dump features a selfie with Affleck and her castmates, along with pictures with fans. The crew can been posing with fans at the screening, turning it into a giant selfie with the audience. Affleck and Washington have been hard at work promoting the film. The 54-year-old earlier revealed his original choice for the leads were Matt Damon and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Damon and Garner were set to star in “Animals” before scheduling delays led to the former signing on for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” Garner turned down the role once Affleck decided to play the lead himself. The Oscar winner then approached Kerry Washington, whose inclusion led to a different take on the characters than Affleck had planned.

“Animals” is scheduled for release on Netflix and selected theaters on October 9, 2026.