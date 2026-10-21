Josh Duhamel Calls Out Netflix Over Unexpected Decision: ‘I Don’t Always Understand’

Josh Duhamel is speaking out about Netflix’s decision to cancel “Ransom Canyon” after two seasons, saying he was surprised and upset the series wouldn’t return.

The 53-year-old actor, who starred opposite Minka Kelly in the romantic Western drama, said he expected the show to continue because of its initial success on the streaming platform.

“I was pretty surprised, if I’m being honest,” Duhamel told Us Weekly in an interview published Monday.

“I thought [it was safe] because the show was No. 1 for almost two weeks and the numbers looked really, really good and people really loved the show.”

Netflix reportedly announced the cancellation in September, after viewership declined during the show’s second season.

Duhamel said he was particularly disappointed for viewers who had followed the characters and their relationships.

Josh Duhamel Says He Was ‘Upset’ With Netflix Over Cancellation

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Duhamel didn’t hide his frustration with the streaming service’s decision to end the series.

“I was a little upset with Netflix for not giving the audience another season, because people really did love the show… but that’s the business,” he said.

However, the actor acknowledged that Netflix makes programming decisions based on factors he doesn’t always understand.

“At the same time, I get it. They have their reasons for why things stay and why things go. I don’t always understand those reasons, but it’s not my job to question.”

Duhamel said he has accepted the cancellation and is focusing on other opportunities.

“I’ve just gotta move on. I just feel bad for the fans who are really invested in it, and that’s it, unfortunately.”

“Ransom Canyon” premiered on Netflix in April 2025 and was based on Jodi Thomas’ book series of the same name.

Duhamel played Staten Kirkland, a rancher dealing with personal loss while running the Double K Ranch in the fictional Texas town of Ransom Canyon.

Kelly portrayed Quinn O’Grady, Staten’s longtime love interest.

The ensemble cast also included Garrett Wareing, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, Andrew Liner, James Brolin and Jack Schumacher.

‘Ransom Canyon’ Showrunner Revealed Season 3 Plans Before Netflix’s Decision

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Before Netflix canceled the series, showrunner April Blair had already discussed plans for a third season.

In a July interview with the outlet, Blair said the story would focus on Staten and Quinn navigating their relationship after finally choosing to be together.

“For me, Staten and Quinn are meant to be together and that is the true north of our series. I don’t foresee continuing to split them up and put them together and split them up and put them together,” Blair said.

She also revealed that work on the next season’s scripts was already underway.

“Being halfway through the season three writers’ room, I can tell you there are many, many more obstacles to come because I think we pitched it to Netflix as season one and season two are about their journey to choose each other,” Blair explained.

“But once you choose someone and you really begin a relationship, that’s where the real work begins.”

Blair said the characters would face new challenges as they learned more about each other.

“That’s where you uncover people’s dirty little secrets and people’s things they don’t tell. All of the challenges, even the silly stuff.”

Although “Ransom Canyon” won’t return, Duhamel said he would welcome another opportunity to play a similar character.

The actor explained that portraying Staten felt natural because of his own lifestyle.

“I was already in that mindset, and I kind of lived that life anyway,” he said.