‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Announces Wife’s Passing in Heartbreaking Statement: ‘It Came as a Huge Shock’

Isaiah Washington has shared the painful details surrounding the death of his wife of 29 years, Jenisa Washington, more than a year after the family tragedy.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star confirmed in a Saturday, October 3, Instagram post that Jenisa collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025. She died nine days later, on June 9, after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke. Washington, 63, said the loss came without warning and left the entire family stunned.

What Did Isaiah Washington Say About Jenisa’s Death?

“Yes…the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025 and passed away on June 9, 2025,” Washington wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Jenisa.

“It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family,” he continued.

Washington then revealed her cause of death. “She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered.”

He said Jenisa had been gone for 16 months and reflected on the family she left behind.

“She has been gone 16 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy.”

The couple shared sons Isaiah V and Tyme and daughter Iman.

What Health Warning Did Isaiah Washington Share?

Getty Actor Isaiah Washington and Jenisa Garland

Washington also used the post to urge followers not to dismiss certain headaches as routine.

“Listen, y’all…some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign. Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously.”

The message added another deeply personal layer to the actor’s post, which marked the first time he had publicly explained what happened to Jenisa.

Why Did Isaiah Washington Hesitate to Speak Publicly?

Washington acknowledged that sharing details about his wife did not come easily because she had always valued her privacy.

“I don’t know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side. 🙏🏾”

Washington and Jenisa met at a dinner party in Los Angeles and married on Valentine’s Day in 1996.

The actor has previously spoken about how becoming a husband and father influenced his career choices. In a 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, he said family life changed the direction he wanted to take professionally.

“For me, being married and having children did change a lot of my trajectory,” he said.

What Is Isaiah Washington Best Known For?

Fans know Isaiah as Dr. Preston Burke, the cardiothoracic surgeon on “Grey’s Anatomy” who mentored and romanced Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang. He appeared from 2005 to 2007 and returned for a guest appearance in 2014.

Washington also worked with director Spike Lee on films including “Crooklyn,” “Clockers,” “Girl 6” and “Get on the Bus.” In 2023, he announced plans to step away from acting, saying “Corsicana” could be his final acting project.