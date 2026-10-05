Jenny Slatten Shares Heartbreaking Update Amid ALS Battle

“90 Day Fiancé” star Jenny Slatten is sharing a heartbreaking update about her ALS battle and how much her condition has changed her life.

Slatten, 68, opened up about her health in an emotional social media post Sunday, Oct. 4, sharing an older video she filmed for Cameo. Looking back at the clip, the reality star reflected on how much her ability to speak has changed since then.

Slatten Opens Up

“This is how i used to sounds and this was one of the very first Cameos I ever did. I remember I could talk so much better back then, but people used to make fun of the how I sounded,” she wrote. “Today, because of ALS, I can barely talk, and speaking has become very difficult for me.”

Slatten then addressed criticism surrounding her husband, Sumit Singh, whom she has been with since their relationship was featured on “90 Day Fiancé.”

“But l’ve learned that people will judge you at every step of life,” she continued. “Just like people judged me then, I see people judging Sumit too, and it hurts me because he is my husband, he loves me, and I know he will always love me.”

Slatten explained that Singh has taken on an important role as she navigates her illness.

“He is also my only caregiver and helps me every day with my ALS and with things I can no longer do myself,” she wrote.

The reality star urged her followers to avoid allowing outside opinions to overshadow the people they love.

“People don’t she what happens behind the closed doors. So enjoy every day, appreciate what you have, and don’t let other people’s opinions take away from your happiness. Nothing stays the same forever,” she wrote. “Today is the best-we don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

Fans Rush to Support the TLC Star

Fans quickly filled the comments with messages of support for Slatten and Singh.

“Jenny, I have watched your journey for years, and I just wanted to send you some love today,” one person wrote. “Please never let cruel or thoughtless comments make you question the love that surrounds you.”

Another fan called Slatten “an inspiration” and said they were praying for her and wishing the couple strength.

Fellow “90 Day Fiancé” star Paola Mayfield wrote, “We love you ❤️ you and summit deserve the best!,” while another fan shared that they had followed the couple for years and considered them their favorite.

The Update Came After a GoFundMe Post

Slatten and Singh also provided an update about her condition in September through their official GoFundMe account, which was created to help with her medical expenses.

“Jenny continues to be getting weaker by the day,” the update stated.

According to the post, Slatten is taking the ALS medications edaravone and riluzole, along with vitamin B12, magnesium and melatonin. The family said the treatments have left her feeling tired.

The update also described how significantly her speech has been affected.

“Jenny hardly speaks now as she feels no one can understand her,” the post said, adding that Singh has increasingly spoken on his wife’s behalf and become her primary caregiver.

The couple has consulted about five neurologists and speech therapists over the past several months, according to the update. Slatten was also expected to try acupuncture as they continued looking for ways to support her mobility and energy.

Slatten and Singh became known to “90 Day Fiancé” viewers through their unconventional international love story. Their relationship has remained a major part of the franchise, and Slatten’s latest update shows how their lives have changed as they navigate her ALS diagnosis together.