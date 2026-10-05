Michael Douglas Shares Rare Details About Catherine Zeta-Jones Split After 13 Years

Michael Douglas is revisiting one of the most difficult stretches in his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones, more than a decade after the couple briefly separated.

The Oscar winner, 82, was asked by The Sunday Times how he had “won her back” after their 2013 split. Michael pushed back on the premise, making it clear they reconciled together.

“What, I won her back? It was mutual,” he said. “You know, we had our problems but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know.”

He added, “I mean, I don’t know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know. And so, you know, we’re good. We’re in good shape. It’s all I can say.”

Why Did Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Separate?

Michael and Catherine, 57, married in 2000 after about a year of dating. They welcomed their son, Dylan, that same year and their daughter, Carys, in 2003.

In August 2013, Catherine confirmed that they were “taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage.”, as reported by Today.

The separation came during a complicated period for the couple, but they reportedly reconciled later that year.

Michael has now reflected on that chapter again in his forthcoming autobiography, “One Helluva Ride.”

“I never gave up hope that we would reconcile,” he writes in the memoir.

What Has Michael Douglas Said About Their Marriage Now?

Getty David is younger than Zeta-Jones’ husband, Michael Douglas.

Michael’s comments suggest he sees the relationship as something that required effort from both of them rather than a story of one partner trying to persuade the other to come back.

The “Fatal Attraction” star said he and Catherine are now “in good shape,” more than 25 years after they married, he said, elsewhere in the interview.

His remarks also offered a rare glimpse into how he views their relationship’s longevity, with Michael stressing that marriage takes sustained work even after decades together.

What Else Does Michael Douglas Reveal in His Memoir?

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“One Helluva Ride,” which is scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 6, also looks back at earlier chapters in Michael’s personal life.

In an excerpt obtained by People, he writes about falling for his “Romancing the Stone” co-star, Kathleen Turner, while filming the 1984 movie in Mexico.

“Kathleen was smart, funny, and sexy with a deep, sultry voice that became her signature,” he wrote. “I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other.”

Michael said his marriage to Diandra Luker was “in a bad place” at the time and that both were involved in “extramarital affairs.”

“I left for Mexico still technically married, but separated,” he wrote.

What Happened in Michael Douglas’ First Marriage?

Michael married Luker in 1977. He said he later ended the affair with Turner and returned to his wife for the sake of their son, Cameron.

The marriage eventually ended in divorce in 2000, the same year Michael married Catherine.

His new memoir appears to cover both the mistakes and the relationships that shaped his life, while his latest comments about Catherine make one thing clear: whatever problems they faced in 2013, Michael does not frame their reunion as a one-sided rescue mission.

Instead, he describes a marriage that went through a rough period, survived it and remains intact more than two decades later.