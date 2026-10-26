Ben Affleck Recalls the Unexpected Career Advice Bruce Willis Gave Him on ‘Armageddon’

Ben Affleck is looking back at the early days of his Hollywood career and the surprising advice he received from Bruce Willis while filming the 1998 blockbuster “Armageddon.”

During an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Affleck recalled how Willis offered guidance about his voice and acting choices as he transitioned into leading roles.

According to a RadarOnline report, Affleck remembered the conversations fondly, explaining that Willis genuinely wanted to help him succeed, even when his suggestions seemed unusual.

Bruce Willis Gave Ben Affleck Surprising Advice About His Voice

Affleck revealed that Willis once approached him with an unexpected observation about his speaking voice.

“Bruce Willis once turned to me and was like, ‘Your voice is too high,'” Affleck recalled on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, as reported by RadarOnline.

The comment caught Affleck off guard because he had never considered his natural voice an obstacle to becoming a successful actor.

“I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Don’t have that high voice,'” Affleck explained.

Affleck questioned how he could realistically change something so natural to him.

“Bruce, that’s just my voice. Can I change that?” he remembered asking.

Willis remained convinced that his suggestion could benefit the younger actor.

“You don’t wanna sound like that, man! I’m helping you out!” Willis reportedly responded.

Although Affleck did not adopt the advice, he appreciated the intention behind it.

“(He’s) the sweetest guy in the world. I love Bruce, and he really was giving me a tip,” Affleck said.

His recollection highlighted the supportive relationship they developed while working together.

(Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) Bruce Willis in a scene from the film ‘The Whole Nine Yards’, 2000.

Bruce Willis Also Weighed In on ‘Shakespeare in Love’

Willis offered Affleck more than advice about his voice.

The “Die Hard” star also shared opinions about which film projects Affleck should pursue as his career gained momentum.

Affleck recalled Willis discouraging him from accepting a role in the 1998 romantic comedy “Shakespeare in Love.”

“He was like, ‘Man, don’t go do that Shakespeare movie, man. You don’t wanna do that movie,'” Affleck said.

However, the film went on to become a major awards success, winning seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Affleck ultimately appeared in the movie despite Willis’ reservations.

Looking back, Affleck acknowledged that his co-star’s assessment had missed the mark.

He also explained that Willis had offered the recommendation without reading the screenplay.

Ben Affleck Reflects on an Important Hollywood Friendship

The two actors worked together during a significant period in Affleck’s career.

After earning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay alongside Matt Damon for “Good Will Hunting,” Affleck continued expanding his presence in Hollywood.

His appearance in “Armageddon” helped introduce him to an even wider audience through a major commercial production.

Working alongside an established action star like Willis also gave Affleck an opportunity to learn from someone with years of industry experience.

Although the advice did not always prove accurate, Affleck’s affectionate memories suggest that Willis’ willingness to guide him left a lasting impression.

Nearly three decades after their collaboration, Affleck continues to remember the humor and generosity behind those early conversations.