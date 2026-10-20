‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy’s True Feelings About Alan Bersten Replacing Him as Jenna Dewan’s Partner Revealed

Val Chmerkovskiy and “Dancing with the Stars” continue to deal with the fallout from his comments. The pro dancer was replaced by Alan Bersten amid controversial circumstances. In an E! News article, the outlet claims a source revealed how Chmerkovskiy feels about the situation. The source also released a statement about Chmerkovskiy’s expectations and reaction to Bersten taking over as Jenna Dewan’s celebrity partner.

Chmerkovskiy was suspended for one week by “Dancing with the Stars” production company BBC Studios over a comment toward judge Carrie Ann Inaba. The incident took place over social media, stemming from Inaba’s criticism toward fellow pro and Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson.

The 40-year-old has since apologized to Inaba, and the comments to E! News are the closest update so far.

Val Chmerkovskiy Trusts Alan Bersten To Step In As Jenna Dewan’s Dance Partner

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E! News reported that sources close to “Dancing with the Stars”‘ production confirmed Val Chmerkovskiy’s reaction to being replaced by Alan Bersten. The source also claimed that Chmerkovskiy is expected to return once more the week after his suspension is lifted.

“[Val Chmerkovskiy] fully trusts Alan to manage this week and is grateful that he’s stepped in,” the E! News source told the outlet. “As per Val’s conversations with the network, he fully plans to return to the show next week with his wonderful dance partner Jenna Dewan.”

Chmerkovskiy will not be seen in the October 20 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” as a result of his suspension. The dancer will be eligible to return on October 27. The episode centers around a “Horror Movie” theme, so fans can expect Chmerkovskiy to be back with a creative twist.

The previous week has been riddled with controversy for the ABC series. It began with Carrie Ann Inaba’s aggressive criticism of Jenna Johnson, which she considered to be an illegal lift. Fallout from the incident continued past the ballroom, as Chmerkovskiy took issue.

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Val Chmerkovskiy was unhappy with Carrie Ann Inaba’s words toward his wife. The dancing pro took to TikTok to voice his displeasure at the critique Jenna Johnson faced. On the platform, Chmerkovskiy claimed fans “almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom” while referring to himself.

The comment in question referred to Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over the latter’s comments about Smith’s wife. Chmerkovskiy’s words had an instant reaction, as BBC Studios suspended the dancer. The studio also released a statement to E! on October 17, saying the “well-being of everyone” on the show is “non-negotiable.”

Chmerkovskiy was paired with Jenna Dewan for the season. The pair had scored the highest marks for the week in his last appearance. However, with his suspension announced, Dewan will now perform the Viennese waltz with Alan Bersten the following week.

Bersten had earlier been eliminated in the third week with his original partner, Giada De Laurentiis.

Chmerkovskiy had expressed regret over his comments on Instagram. The 40-year-old called it “bad judgment” and said that Inaba “didn’t deserve” to be on the receiving end. He also apologized to Dewan for becoming a “distraction” for the effort she’s put into the competition.