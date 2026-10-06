Why John Cena Won’t Return to the WWE Despite His Fond Memories

John Cena may miss performing in WWE, but he knows that does not mean he should step back into the ring.

The 49-year-old actor and former wrestler opened up about life after WWE while attending the New York City premiere of “Matchbox: The Movie” on Oct. 5. Cena officially retired from in-ring competition in December 2025 following more than two decades as a professional wrestler.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cena admitted that he still looks back on his wrestling days often. In fact, nostalgia is something he experiences regularly, whether he is thinking about WWE, college or even his childhood.

Getty Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena at Lincoln Financial Field on April 07, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

“I have moments of nostalgic reflection on the daily,” Cena said. “A lot of times, that’s when you’re overwhelmed by stress or confused or maybe you don’t know the answers that you’re trying to seek.”

And when it comes to WWE specifically, Cena isn’t pretending he doesn’t miss it.

“I miss all of it every day. I miss performing every single day,” he said.

Still, missing something and deciding to return to it are two different things for Cena.

John Cena Says Returning to the Ring Isn’t the ‘Right Decision’

Despite his fond memories, Cena remains firm about his retirement.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Cena pointed to his heart while discussing how much he misses wrestling before gesturing toward his head as he explained why that feeling isn’t enough to bring him back.

“And that said, just because I miss it here,” he said, pointing to his heart, “doesn’t make it the right decision here,” he added while pointing to his head.

Cena has previously been even more direct about his future in the ring. According to IGN, the 17-time WWE world champion said there is “no chance” he will physically perform in WWE again.

Cena first announced his retirement plans in July 2024 before returning to a near-full-time WWE schedule for his farewell run in 2025. That final chapter included a brief heel turn alongside Dwayne Johnson and Cena capturing his record-breaking 17th world championship.

He ultimately retired after facing Gunther at “WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event” in December 2025. Cena later returned to WrestleMania 42 in April 2026 as a host, but not as an in-ring competitor.

His retirement also allows him to focus more heavily on acting. Cena currently stars alongside Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris and Danai Gurira in “Matchbox: The Movie,” which begins streaming on Apple TV on Oct. 9.

John Cena Is Still Finding Ways to Stay Involved With WWE

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Cena may be finished wrestling, but he isn’t completely leaving WWE behind.

According to Men’s Journal, Cena recently announced the John Cena Classic, a new cross-brand WWE tournament set for December 2026. The event will include wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown and NXT and will draw inspiration from Cena’s wrestling career and the values associated with his longtime WWE character.

“This year in December, I’m really excited about announcing the John Cena Classic,” Cena said during an interview with TODAY.

Cena said the event will incorporate values including “hustle, loyalty, respect,” perseverance and overcoming the odds. Fans will also have a major role in the event, with the audience voting to determine the tournament’s champion.

An exact date, location and lineup have not yet been announced.

The event gives Cena another way to stay connected to the company without reversing his decision to retire. He has previously said he wants to remain part of the WWE family and has expressed interest in serving as a mentor.

For now, the John Cena Classic allows him to continue contributing to the world where he spent most of his wrestling career, just in a different role.

“I’m still taking bold chances in the WWE space, and I’m proud to be helping the John Cena Classic,” Cena said.