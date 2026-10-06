Kristen Wiig, 53, Wows in Strapless Chanel Minidress at Paris Fashion Week

Hollywood stars have been showcasing their best looks at Paris Fashion Week. From Zendaya pairing a stunning over-the-top lace top with very comfortable-looking low-rise jeans while attending Louis Vuitton’s spring 2027 show to Tate McRae’s dreamy cream colored matching set that featured a dramatic plunging neckline and floor-length skirt at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2027 show, the celebrities have been bringing their fashion A-game.

“Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig didn’t disappoint either. The 53-year-old actress was easily one of the best-dressed stars during the Chanel spring-summer 2027 show. Wiig looked radiant when she arrived and posed for photos in a daring Chanel minidress that mixed sexy and sophisticated all in one.

Kristen Wiig Steals the Spotlight While Attending Chanel Spring-Summer 2027 Show at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Kristen Wiig attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2026 in Paris, France.

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Kristen Wiig continues to wow fans with her fashion looks. The actress was photographed attending the Chanel spring-summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week and effortlessly commanded attention with her ensemble.

Wiig arrived at the prestigious fashion show wearing a sleek black strapless Chanel minidress featuring contrasting white trim along the neckline and hem. The dress also featured the fashion house’s iconic Chanel logo on the front. She was also seen carrying a coordinating black tweed jacket and completed her look with a pop of color courtesy of bright red Chanel heels featuring black toe caps.

Getty Kristen Wiig attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2026 in Paris, France.

Wiig kept the rest of her look understated. The actress opted for minimal accessories, leaving her neckline bare and wearing only a delicate charm bracelet. Her brown hair was noticeably darker as she wore it in loose, effortless waves and complemented the ensemble with soft, polished makeup, including a rosy-pink blush and nude lip.

The Chanel show was filled with A-list celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, who wowed in an oversized Chanel tweed blazer with black tights and black heels. The actress also rocked her usual bang hairstyle, but they were noticeably longer, giving her an effortless cool-girl look.

Getty Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2026 in Paris, France.

Pop star Dua Lipa was also at the show, wearing a fun bold two-piece Chanel set that featured floral embroidery and a skirt with a sexy high slit.

Getty Dua Lipa attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2026 in Paris, France.

Wiig, Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal & Nicole Kidman Take Part in Viral TikTok Trend

Wiig wasn’t the only celebrity making waves at the Chanel show. While sitting in the front row, the actress joined Dua Lipa and actor Pedro Pascal for a viral TikTok trend set to Adéla’s hit song “Nicole Kidman,” with each star taking a turn lip-syncing a line as the camera panned between them. However, no one could have expected the ultimate cameo: Kidman appearing in the video herself and perfectly mouthing the line, “I feel like Nicole.”

Bustle, which reposted the clip, had fans commenting on just how iconic the moment was. “Do they even comprehend who iconic this is lol,” one person wrote. “This is equivalent to the Oscar selfie 2014,” another shared. “I need this saved in historical records,” a comment read.

Adéla spoke to Pop Crave (via Billboard), where she revealed that before releasing the now-viral tune, she asked Kidman’s team for permission to use her full name. Kidman was totally on board. Adéla later shared, “I can’t believe Nicole Kidman knows who I am,” Adéla said. “To get the recognition from the person that you wrote the song about, and it being not just any person, it’s Nicole Kidman. Like, she’s a legend.”