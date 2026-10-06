Matt Damon Opens Up About Emotional New Chapter as Daughters Grow Up

Matt Damon stepped out with his family to celebrate his latest movie, giving fans a glimpse of his life as a proud father of four.

Damon, 55, attended the Mexico City premiere of his upcoming crime thriller “Animals” on Sunday, Oct. 4, with his wife, Luciana Damon, and their daughters Stella, 15, Gia, 18, and Isabella, 20.

The actor, who is also a producer on the film, wore a light gray shirt and pants with a dark-colored suit jacket. Luciana opted for a gray-and-black spaghetti-strap dress, while Isabella and Stella both wore longer dresses. Gia chose a shorter dress.

The family appeared happy as they posed together for photos at the premiere, marking a special night for Damon as he prepares for the release of his latest project.

Damon is also a father to stepdaughter Alexia, 27, and has been open about how quickly his children are growing up. With two of his daughters already out of the house, the actor is preparing for a new stage of parenthood.

Damon Opens Up About Friendship With Affleck

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Damon opened up about becoming an empty nester and said he and longtime friend Ben Affleck have been experiencing similar emotions as their children get older. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 20, and Seraphina, 17, and son Samuel, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“We’re at very similar stages with the kids, and it’s definitely a new phase of life,” Damon said of himself and Affleck. The longtime friends also work together through their production company, Artists Equity, which they launched in 2022. “It doesn’t take much to get us emotional at this point.”

Damon said he and his family are trying to embrace the changes rather than spend their time wishing they could slow down the clock.

“I feel like we are facing it and embracing the fact that it’s happening,” he shared. “We’ve been talking a lot about presence and about really trying to be in the moment, and because you can’t slow time down, the only way to really do it is to really be there and be in it.”

How Damon’s Family Stays Connected

The actor acknowledged that being present with family can be difficult in an increasingly connected world. Damon said he and Luciana are “trying to be mindful of holding onto what we can” as their daughters become more independent.

One longtime tradition has helped keep the family connected: sitting down together for dinner every night.

“We have family dinner every night, and that’s non-negotiable, and it’s always been that way,” Damon told the outlet.

However, Damon admitted that even the family’s dinner tradition can sometimes become routine. He recalled one of his daughters pointing out that they had recently sat down for dinner but barely talked.

“One of my daughters said, ‘Well, family dinner, last night we didn’t talk.’ And we realized, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right.’ We sat down for dinner, and you can get lost in that routine a little bit and not appreciate why you established the routine in the first place,” he shared. “So again, that’s the kind of family mindfulness we’re all working on.”

For Damon, his daughters’ transition into adulthood is a reminder to appreciate the time they still have together.