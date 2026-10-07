Which Soap Star Just Had a ‘Full Circle’ Anniversary? A Musical Surprise Makes the Night Sweeter

A song can bring back memories of school dances, teenage friendships, and the people who knew us long before adulthood. For one daytime favorite, those familiar melodies recently became the perfect soundtrack to a wedding anniversary.

Celebrating nearly three decades of marriage, the actress and her husband chose an outing that connected their shared past with the life they have today. There was music, a little nostalgia, and even a well-timed catch that made the evening more memorable.

So, which soap star celebrated a lasting love with a “full circle music moment”? Read on to find out who marked the milestone and how her colleagues joined the celebration.

Lauralee Bell Celebrates 29 Years With Scott Martin

Lauralee Bell recently took to Instagram to celebrate her 29th wedding anniversary with her photographer husband, Scott Martin.

“Happy Twenty 9!!! ❤️🎉” she began before explaining why an Air Supply concert made the occasion especially meaningful.

“Scott, when we were in middle school together at school dances and at friend’s sweet 16 parties @airsupplymusic was playing so it was a full circle music moment to see #airsupply preform last night for the best anniversary outing ever!!”

The evening also included a moment that earned Martin some extra appreciation.

“Plus your amazing catch when roses were thrown out to the audience was brilliant 🙌👏🌹❤️,” Bell added.

The childhood sweethearts married on October 4, 1997. They later welcomed their son, Christian, in January 2001, followed by their daughter, Samantha, in October 2002.

For their latest anniversary, the music brought Bell back to memories that predated their wedding, making the concert a particularly personal way to celebrate.

A Familiar Face With Deep Roots in Daytime

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As longtime soap fans may remember, Bell first joined “The Young and the Restless” as Christine Blair in 1983. She has also appeared as Christine on its CBS sister soap, “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Her connection to daytime extends beyond her own performances. She is the daughter of William J. Bell, whose work helped create “Another World,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Her brother, Bradley Bell, is also part of that family legacy through his work as executive producer and head writer of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

While viewers know Bell through decades of Genoa City storylines, her anniversary post offered a glimpse of a relationship rooted outside that fictional world. Her memories of school dances and sweet 16 parties placed the celebration within a much longer shared history.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Co-Stars and Fans Celebrate the Couple

Following her anniversary post, Bell’s daytime colleagues quickly offered their congratulations.

Melissa Claire Egan, who portrays Chelsea Lawson on “The Young and the Restless,” wrote, “So fun! Happy happy Anniversary.”

Tracey Bregman, who plays Lauren Fenmore, shared an enthusiastic message of her own: “Happy Anniversary to the best couple!!”

Fans also joined in, with one commenting, “Happy Anniversary! Air Supply is awesome!”

Another celebrated the couple’s lasting relationship, writing, “I love this!!!! True love does exist!!!!!!! Happy Anniversary lovebirds!”

From familiar songs to a caught rose, Bell’s account made the evening sound like a celebration tailored to their story. Happy anniversary to Bell and Martin as they mark 29 years of marriage.